Join us for the Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour

Now that Ignite is over, we can all roll up our sleeves and start using all the new services and features in Azure.

The Azure Red Shirt Dev Tour is for developers who want to see detailed advice and instructions for building solutions in the cloud. The sessions will give you information about the latest Azure services, including VM scale sets, managed disks, hybrid cloud, Azure Stack, enterprise mobility & security, Xamarin/mobile development, SQL, AI, machine learning, and much more.

The speaker is Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's Cloud boss. He'll code on stage for five hours and you and your teams will walk away with first hand knowledge of the best way to use Azure. Regardless of whether you're a Java, Node, Python, Docker, .NET, or other developer, beginner or expert, you'll definitely learn something new.

This FREE event takes place in Chicago (October 16th), Dallas (October 17th), Atlanta (October 18th), Boston (October 19th), and New York (October 20th). Register today.

We hope to see you there!