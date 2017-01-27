Announcing the new Channel 9 UWP App

As we continue to serve our mission to be a premier destination to learn and have transparent conversations that build insight and trust in technical communities, we are committed to improving the experience and reach users on every platform. Today, we are announcing a new Channel 9 UWP App, which provides improved search experience for non-English users who accept Language-Enabled, and features such as pin your favorite shows and keep up to date with Live Tiles, cast and watch videos on other devices on the network, and share the videos using Windows 8 Charm.

The new tile layout

We want to keep the experience of Channel 9 consistent and familiar as our site so our videos are organized in similar categories in a tile layout

Cast videos to other networked devices

You can connect and watch videos on other networked devices

Share your videos using Windows 8 Charm

Share your videos with Cortana for a reminder, email your network about a video, keeping notes about a video in OneNote, or tweet an interesting video.

Easy access to your favorite videos in the Queue

See all your downloaded Channel 9 videos

We are working hard to turn feedback into reality and improve the Channel 9 experience. Over the coming months, you will see improved Search experience and new features such as PlayList, Subscribe, and Personalized content specific to your interest and preference to help you explore the vast collection of our videos.

We always want to hear from you. Please don't hesitate to share your thoughts. You can share your thoughts in the comments below or through the Help link of the App or Site Feedback of Channel 9 forum.

Best,

-Vi