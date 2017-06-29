Channel 9: subscribe to show feature!

C9Team

Channel 9 viewers and content creators have been asking for this feature for so long. You asked--we answered!

Now you can subscribe to your favorite shows on Channel 9. Now I know what you're thinking, "That sounds too good to be true. My favorite shows straight to my inbox?!" Believe it. POOF! You're welcome.

Let us know what you think in the comments below (and if you hate it, send us a letter via postal mail).

Community, Communities

The Discussion

