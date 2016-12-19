Last Week on Channel 9: December 12th - December 18th, 2016

The Holidays are about here, it's cold and snow is everywhere, yet our hosts are still hard at it. Here are a select 28 videos, shows, posts and episodes from last week, here on Channel 9...

This Week on Windows: We show you how to stream your favorite XBOX and Windows 10 game titles to Oculus Rift and we give you one sweet offer on a holiday classic. Other topics covered in this edition: ...

Today we speak with Karel, Wes, and Immo about the management of the .NET Core repos, and in particular triage.

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...

In this episode Chris Risner and Lucas Huet-Hudson are joined by Jason Shaver, Program Manager on the Azure Open Source Tools Team. On that team, Jason works on the new Azure Command Line Interface 2.0. The new CLI was built to be cross-platform and work well with tools that many people are used to using (VSCode, Emacs, grep, grok, etc). ...

In 2012, Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar could not find the toolset for distributed infrastructure provisioning and security that they could fall in love with, so they created it and HashiCorp was born. In this episode, Armon, the co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp, joins John Gossman, Architect on Azure Core team at Microsoft, to talk about the current state of the DevOps space ...

Christian Wade stops by Azure Friday to speak with Scott about Azure Analysis Services. Built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure Analysis Services delivers enterprise-grade BI semantic modeling capabilities with the scale, flexibility and management benefits of the cloud.....

In our Finance organization and across Microsoft, Office 365 Enterprise E5 accelerates our own digital transformation—employees feel empowered to achieve more with business intelligence, collaboration, and productivity. We gather data-driven insights with Power BI Pro and collaborate in the cloud with Skype for Business. ...

On the Microsoft Imagine GitHub repo, there are tons of great resources including Tech Talks, Workshops, and supplementary course content. In this video I discuss these resources with CTO of UK Academic Engagements Lee Stott! ...

Guada Casuso is joined with Bahram on the show to talk about hacking the AR Parrot drone. In this session, Bahram walks Guada through how to hack the AR Parrot by pushing commands to it from code. ...

An example in threat modeling and creating controls for a specific tactic attackers use to break into Websites. ...