Last Week on Channel 9: December 12th - December 18th, 2016

- Karel Zikmund, Wes Haggard, & Immo Landwerth - .NET Core Triage & Project Management
Today we speak with Karel, Wes, and Immo about the management of the .NET Core repos, and in particular triage.
- TWC9: Last Show of 2016
This week on Channel 9, Scott Klein and Robert Green discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- This Week on Windows: Oculus Rift streaming, Groove holiday music, and more
This Week on Windows: We show you how to stream your favorite XBOX and Windows 10 game titles to Oculus Rift and we give you one sweet offer on a holiday classic. Other topics covered in this edition: ...
- 87 - Commonwealth CoffeeCrisp CanadianTire
It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...
- Episode 221: Azure CLI with Jason Shaver
In this episode Chris Risner and Lucas Huet-Hudson are joined by Jason Shaver, Program Manager on the Azure Open Source Tools Team. On that team, Jason works on the new Azure Command Line Interface 2.0. The new CLI was built to be cross-platform and work well with tools that many people are used to using (VSCode, Emacs, grep, grok, etc). ...
- Hashicorp with Azure
In 2012, Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar could not find the toolset for distributed infrastructure provisioning and security that they could fall in love with, so they created it and HashiCorp was born. In this episode, Armon, the co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp, joins John Gossman, Architect on Azure Core team at Microsoft, to talk about the current state of the DevOps space ...
- Introducing Azure Analysis Services
Christian Wade stops by Azure Friday to speak with Scott about Azure Analysis Services. Built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure Analysis Services delivers enterprise-grade BI semantic modeling capabilities with the scale, flexibility and management benefits of the cloud.....
- Digital transformation at Microsoft: Achieving more with Microsoft Office 365
In our Finance organization and across Microsoft, Office 365 Enterprise E5 accelerates our own digital transformation—employees feel empowered to achieve more with business intelligence, collaboration, and productivity. We gather data-driven insights with Power BI Pro and collaborate in the cloud with Skype for Business. ...
- Student Developer Resources on GitHub: Discussion with Lee Stott
On the Microsoft Imagine GitHub repo, there are tons of great resources including Tech Talks, Workshops, and supplementary course content. In this video I discuss these resources with CTO of UK Academic Engagements Lee Stott! ...
- Getting Started Hacking AR parrot drone
Guada Casuso is joined with Bahram on the show to talk about hacking the AR Parrot drone.
In this session, Bahram walks Guada through how to hack the AR Parrot by pushing commands to it from code. ...
- SQL Injection and WaitFor
An example in threat modeling and creating controls for a specific tactic attackers use to break into Websites. ...
- VR Gaming Performance Considerations – A VR Performance Guide
VR gaming brings with it new hardware requirements for a good experience. Many people who try VR on older or lower end gaming PCs, experience motion sickness or at the least a disappointing visual experience. Watch this video to learn about the baseline requirements for a good VR experience...
- Azure Demand and Consumption Management for IT
Lyle talks to Wasif Jamal, Principal Engineering Manager with Microsoft IT about how his team manages capacity services across Microsoft IT datacenters and lab services for various product and engineering teams across Microsoft. Wasif provides insight into how his organization acts as a demand aggregator....
- Programming the Microsoft Surface Dial
Learn how to build UWP apps that support Windows wheel devices, such as the Surface Dial. We show how to use the RadialController APIs to customize both the tools on the integrated menu and how your app can respond to wheel input. Note that we use the Surface Studio to demonstrate the full power of the Surface Dial and RadialController APIs....
- Exploring our newest sample app, BikeSharing360
In this episode, Dmitry is joined by Erika Ehrli, who shares the BikeSharing360 E2E demo scenario, architecture, and suite of apps used in Connect(); 2016 keynotes. ...
- Interactive Spark on Azure
It is hard to believe that it has been almost 2 years since we last had Maxim on our show, but I can tell you we are extremely excited he's back. Maxim is a Senior Program Manager in the Big Data team at Microsoft and he's back to talk about Interactive Spark on Azure.....
- Surface Hub Design and Development Overview
Want to building large shared screen experience for your app? Come to join Dr. Neil Roodyn and Sankar Nemani with the Design, Develop and Deploy large screen interactive experiences overview! In this session, you will learn what the Surface Hub is about and is not about from design and development point of view....
- Tuesdays with Corey: Internal use of Azure Bot Framework to improve support engineering
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into the Azure Bot Framework once again, but this time with Brijesh Ramachandran - Principal Engineering lead who's team has created an interactive bot to help Support engineers. ....
- UX never stops: Infragistics presents the value of modern prototyping with Indigo Studio
In this video, Seth Juarez and Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools at Infragistics, talk about how user experience is becoming more important than ever, but with an industry average of one UX designer for every 100 developers, teams are challenged to meet the rising demand. With the freemium pricing and Indigo Studio’s ease of use, Infragistics....
- What’s New in Windows Server 2016 Networking
The Azure inspired software defined networking stack that is built into Windows Server 2016 reduces the complexity and cost of network infrastructure. Not only that, you can now define your network infrastructure so that it is portable to your application requirements. What does this all mean exactly and what other new networking features does Windows Server 2016 have? Watch this video as Microsoft's ....
- Lucene.NET 4.8 - a pre-release introduction
We are about to release Lucene.NET 4.8, and it's time to show what it can do, and how it can be done.....
- Debugging Raspberry Pi 3 Project Using Visual Studio - A Programmer's Guide to IoT - Part…
In this video lesson you will learn how to remotely debug a uwp app installed on rasberry pi 3 right away from a visual studio in your computer. ...
- MEA MSP Rishav Jalan Participated Worldwide MVP Summit!
Rishav Jalan who is Microsoft Student Partner in Middle East and Africa, had a chance to participate Worldwide MVP Summit in Seattle and met MSPs from other regions . ...
- Episode 132: Windows Visual Layer with James Clarke
We talk with James Clark about the visual layer in Windows. Microsoft Build 2017 is in cloudy Seattle. You are not paid to write code. Photoshop on ARM? ...
- 86 - Convoy Coconuts CB
It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...
- Steganography and Malware
Dissecting the Stegano malware that used ad networks and steganographic images to infect unpatched Internet Explorer browsers. ...
- An Inside Look at Stack Overflow
While we were in New York for Connect(), we had the opportunity to drop by the Stack Overflow offices and chat with some of their engineering team. This was a great way to follow up on our conversation with Stack Overflow co-founder and CEO Joel Spolsky in October. We talked about....
- Defrag Tools #171 - Application Insights Profiler
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder talk to Dan Taylor and Chuck Weininger about Application Insights Profiler. The profiler allows you to get detailed performace data from Azure App Services. ...
