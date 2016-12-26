Last Week on Channel 9: December 19th–December 24th, 2016

Even though the Channel 9 Studios are closed for the Holidays, our content authors, producers and all around awesome show hosts continued to roll out the posts, giving us all something to watch while off from work…

If Star Wars: A New Hope is a parable of incident management, as Kellman Meghu demonstrated, then Star Wars: Rogue One is a lesson in a security breach. Here's what the Empire missed. …

Microsoft MVPs Anthony Chu and Shaun Luttin sit down and build a natural language chat bot from scratch using the new Azure Bot Service and Microsoft Cognitive Services' LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service). Overview of Azure Bot Service …

This Week on Windows: we're taking a look back at some of the biggest Windows news of the year! Plus we take you to a school that's utilizing Minecraft: Education Edition. Other topics covered in this episode include: Windows 10 Anniversary Update …

Now THAT was a year! We asked our Channel 9 Hosts for a few of their Picks of the Year. While it was almost impossible for them to narrow down such an awesome year, with some hair pulling, hemming and hawing and finally tough decisions (and some paper, rock and scissors) here are the top 14 Shows, Posts, Videos and Episodes for 2016 here on Channel 9 …

Bots are the new Apps! Find out how to build your first bot using the Microsoft Bot Framework with me. It's just me and my laptop, no slides, no polish - just me showing you how to build your first bot and publish it for use in Skype, Teams, Slack etc etc. I'm a Microsoft Office Servers & Services MVP but you don't need to know anything special about communications technologies to get started building your new creation. I'll go through the templates and tools you can use to jump-start your development. …

Transform business by connecting the things that matter most

The Internet of Things (IoT) starts with your things—the things that matter most to your business. IoT is about making your data come together in new ways. Tap into how data works for your business with IoT dashboards. Uncover actionable intelligence and modernize how you do business. See how IoT is revolutionizing businesses with field service organizations. …

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. In this episode we take a look at how to get started using Xamarin Workbooks. Workbooks is an interactive documentation tool for exploring a myriad of topics, from the basics of the C# language to fundamentals of computer science and advanced topics surrounding mobile application development. …

In this episode, Dmitry is joined by Meet Bhagdev and Andrea Lam, who show us how to get started with programming apps in PHP and Java connecting to SQL Server on Linux. PHP and Java both have open sourced connectors that can be used by applications to connect to SQL Server anywhere (on-premises or in the cloud). This includes the recently released SQL Server on Linux and we'll show you some demo's using Visual Studio Code and the newly released SQL Server extension. …

Transform the way your organization handles data Looking to fully manage big data and advanced analytics to transform all that information into intelligent action? Take action ahead of your competitors by going beyond looking in the rearview mirror to predicting what's next. The Cortana Intelligence suite is fast, flexible, secure, and scalable and brings intelligence to your data. Join this webcast to learn how to:

Designing for this large screen, interactive, multi-user, multi-touch and multi-pen experience is different. Come to join Dr. Neil Roodyn and Jackie Giusti for this design session. The Powerpoint slide can be downloaded from the GitHub: https://github.com/dxsurfacehub/Surface-Hub-Design-and-Development. …

So, I could write up some lengthy introduction and details about what you are going to see in this video, but it wouldn't do it justice. So, I'll just say this: This video is all about the HOW. Tobias and Slava are back in the studio to talk about what work went into porting SQL Server to run on Linux. For nearly 45 minutes, Tobias and Slava discuss the details and provide the insight into the thought process and work behind SQL on Linux. …

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team takes some time to reflect on the past year and is asking for YOUR feedback on what to cover in 2017! We're always looking for Suggestions and Questions here in the comments section OR via twitter #AzureTwC . You never know - you might make it to an upcoming episode and be a virtual star of the show - like THIS one! …

Do you want to create and run your first bot with the Microsoft Bot Framework? This quick video will walk you through the steps. I was hoping to accomplish this in 5 minutes but it took 6 minutes. Sorry for that. …

We talk with Chris Wilcox about Azure Notebooks. Typescript 2.1 with down-level async is finally here. And is everyone throwing away their MacBook Pro for a Surface Book? …

This week's episode covers a lot of exciting topics. We start the show off talking about a great blog post that Todd recently published about a bad error message that PowerShell gives you with Office 365. Then we discuss some new things that Microsoft has released, like the SharePoint Migration Assessment tool, and some documentation on DR for Access Services. We also cover the things to consider when using a WAN accelerator with Office 365. …

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. If you have additional questions for Raymond, please add your questions in the comments section below. You can also find out more development details about Windows and its history on Raymond's blog. …