Last Week on Channel 9: December 26th, 2016 - January 1, 2017
As you can imagine, it was a quite week. Everyone is recovering from Christmas, playing with their new toys, and preparing for the new year.
Yet we had our diehard hosts, authors and posters! Here’s a select 10 shows, episodes and videos.
- Episode 135: Cortana Skills Kit with Mai Nguyen
We talk with Mai Nguyen about Cortana skills and hardware. Is MacOS becoming legacy software? And what makes a developer senior? …
- This Week On Windows: Happy Holidays!
This Week on Windows: We're showing you tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Windows 10 PC! Happy Holidays! Topics in this episode include: …
- 3 Keys to Student Startup Success
Is your idea ready for the next level? Sabrina of Nerdy and Quirky shares three keys to startup success and how Imagine Cup, Microsoft's premier student technology competition, can help you get there. …
- Glenn Versweyveld - Kliva
In this short interview recorded during the MVP Summit, Glenn Versweyveld talks about Kliva, an open-source Strava client for Windows. Strava is a running and cycling tracking social network. …
- What's new on Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer v0.7.20160325.0
New features added in the v0.7.20160325.0 release …
- Implementing OAuth with Twitter in an empty Xamarin Forms Android Application
In this video, I create an empty Xamarin Froms Android Application, and then I add some code to implementing OAuth to enable your mobile application to authenticate with Twitter. …
- Snack Pack 5: Android Archive Manager for Visual Studio
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily archive and publish Xamarin.Android applications directly from Visual Studio with the new Android Archive Manager. …
- #319 - Back Behind the Barn
In this episode Shane and Todd do their normal dance. They talk about some cool tech stuff like SharePoint Reverse DSC and OneDrive improvements. Then it is all about artificial intelligence and how that improves our lives, for now. Then they get off topic and dive into College Football, a game for Plumbers, and Star Wars. Yes, they show their true geek sides. Watch and enjoy. …
- Explore the Existing App
Learn how to explore the existing UWP app to the Surface Hub device. Presentation decks and samples can be found at the GitHub: https://github.com/dxsurfacehub/Surface-Hub-Design-and-Development …
- Parts Unlimited HOL - Prerequisites
Prerequisites about Parts Unlimited HOL either if you are on Windows, Mac or Linux. …
