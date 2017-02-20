Last Week on Channel 9: February 13th - February 19th, 2017

While most of the Channel 9 Studio Crew were flying around the world last week, we were still able to keep thing running, including an epic TWC9...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad get kicked out of the studio by some special guests who then discuss the week's top developer news, including; ...

In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Brady Gaster, Senior Program Manager focusing on Microsoft's technical documentation and the new docs.Microsoft.com site. Brady joins us to talk about an Azure Tools extension he's been working on for Visual Studio Code which enables developers to create and access Azure resources from within VS Code. ...

Learn how to use Xamarin.Auth nuget package to : ...

Karthik Bharathy joins Scott Hanselman to talk about extending the capability of PowerApps using Custom APIs. In this session, we will use PowerApps with Microsoft Cognitive Services API, a custom Image Upload API and the Camera control to build a cross platform app to detect the age, gender, smile of the user, similar to http://how-old.net. Karthik explains...

This week, we chat with Beth Massi about .NET's 15th anniversary. ...

RockStep Solutions creates world-class scientific data management tools for research. Its innovative software system – Climb - is designed to transform and modernize information management in a laboratory setting. As research facilities have thousands of units to house animals, and these units need to be checked on a regular basis to ensure the conditions are within compliance, Microsoft joined RockStep to develop a multi-tenant IoT solution that...

This video provides a pre-release view of a new feature in Azure Security Center - Just in Time VM Access. ...

This Week on Windows: We're giving you tips and tricks to declutter your digital life, we've got Halo Wars 2 making its triumphant debut and we're keeping things Strange and undead in the Windows Store. Other topics covered on this week's episode include: ...

In this episode, Donovan Brown is joined by Elliott Perry, who shows the new Delivery Plan extension in Visual Studio Team Services. He shows how to use the Delivery Plan and how we use it internally at Microsoft. ...

Hitman, by Io-Interactive (in short IOI), published by Square Enix, is a game about Agent 47, the world's greatest assassin. The Hitman franchise is 20 years old and in April 2016 IOI released the latest version of Hitman in the form of the world's first episodic AAA game. Meaning a game that will evolve over time, with features that might only be accessible if you are connected...

Making sure you get the most from time spent at events and conferences each entrepreneur needs to know he tips and tricks when networking, pitching their business and using social media to their benefit. ...

In this Episode Martin and Martin look at a little hack to keep Website on the free tier Always on. ...

This week James is joined by friend of the show Glenn Wester, Technical Solutions Professional at Microsoft, who talks to us about Appium-based automated mobile UI testing. There are many mobile automation frameworks to choose from when using Xamarin Test Cloud and we're proud to...

Arun Chandrasekhar, Program Manager for Azure DevOps OSS, returns to Azure Friday to talk with Donovan Brown about how to use Azure for CI with Jenkins. Arun talks about the new Azure VM Agents plugin (http://aka.ms/azjenkinsagents) his team has contributed so as to make this simple and scalable. ...

Welcome to our Seventh in a series of Hyper-V Operational Training. This training started prior to the release of Windows Server 2016. Most of it is based on current technology on Windows 2012 R2 however there is a ton of amazing content. In todays session we will focus on the Windows 2012 R2 Networking Stack including: ...

Welcome to Interview with an MVP Episode # 60. In this Episode had a great MVP Discussion with: ...

We recap Windows developer day with Giorgio Sardo, including Hi-DPI improvements, Windows game mode, and a public roadmap tracker. We'll also answer the question - what is Windows sonic? ...

Let's review the app we talked about in the previous tutorials and share some more design considerations. Download the Powerpoint deck and the samples at the ...

It is a pleasure to have Luis Vargas back on the show to show us what's new with SQL Server in an Azure Virtual Machine since the last time he was here 10 months ago. No slides and all demo as Luis first provides a quick overview of the available SQL Server offering in Azure Virtual Machines via Azure Marketplace. He shows all the different SQL Server VM images of versions and editions in the gallery, including SQL Server 2016 SP1 Express and Developer as well as SQL Server vNext on Red Hat Enterprise Linux! ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Chetan Agarwal from the Azure Compute team in order to get an update on the newly released Managed Disk feature...

A few nights ago we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Anders Hejlsberg, father of the C# language, to share some stories and thoughts on .NET and open source....

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder are joined by Aaron Margosis. We talk about the Security Baseline for Windows 10. We also look at the Policy Analyzer and Local Group Policy Objects (LGPO) tools....