Last Week on Channel 9: February 20th - February 26th, 2017

While everyone is gearing up for the Visual Studio 2017 Virtual Launch event happening on March 7th (more information at https://launch.visualstudio.com) our authors still delivered. Here's just a select 22 episodes, shows and post from last week here on Channel 9

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Shen discuss the week's top developer news, including; ...

Hi ya'll! There's been a lot of buzz in the past couple of weeks since the announcement of Microsoft Teams. Personally I've been using Microsoft Teams with my teams at AvePoint and we all think it's a phenomenal technology around collaboration! I'm very, very privileged to have had the opportunity to present an hour long webinar with two of my colleagues and friends from the industry, Matt Berg from Microsoft and Wictor Wilén from Avanade. ...

Top Quax of 2016 – Rounding Up Our Favorite Dux Quax Quotes About Microsoft in 2016 from Tech Superstars ...

In this episode Chris Risner and Hannah Krager are joined by Chetan Agarwal, Principal Program Manager on the Azure Compute Team. Chetan joins us to talk about Managed Disks, a greatly simplified way of managing storage accounts used with VM disks. When using Managed Disks, you just specify if you want Premium or Standard storage and the size of disks you want and the service handles everything else for you. Managed Disks also offers new features such as availability set isolation, snapshots, and images. ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! Who let all of these visitors in here? Another great guest joins us on the show fresh from his New Employee Orientation-ness with his new role at Microsoft. ...

Learn how to login to LinkedIn in iOS and get user profile information using Xamarin.Auth nuget package. ...

HP's Mike Nash, Chief Technologist and VP of Portfolio and Strategy gives us an insiders tour through their latest device innovations. We'll see their new privacy-focused Elitebook 2-in-1s, the new premium Spectre laptops as well as their new AiO PCs. Perhaps most fascinating is the Sprout PC Pro which combines an all-in-one desktop with a 3d scanner and a touch-sensitive projection surface. The educational, R&D, AR & VR, manufacturing and maker possibilities are endless. ...

Rohan Kumar and Scott Klein are back LIVE on SQL Unplugged. Great topics (including SQL Server v.Next) and some great audience questions! This show is your avenue for chatting with the individuals who own the relational database at Microsoft. Tune in each month as Scott and Rohan answer your questions and discuss the insights and inner workings of the SQL Server engineering team. Be sure to follow this show on Twitter (@SQLUnplugged) for updates and information on upcoming shows. ...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Aravind Ramachandran talks with Scott Hanselman about support for aggregate functions at global scale in Azure DocumentDB. Aravind explains how you can perform low latency aggregation queries against large datasets without schema definitions or secondary indexes, and other improvements in the DocumentDB query engine like reduced request units and support for polygon indexing. ...

MD5 was broken with a stack of Playstations. SHA1 was broken with a cluster of Amazon EC2 instances. Doesn't seem as much fun, right? But either way, it's time to update our encryption settings. ...

Arun Chandrasekhar, Program Manager for Azure DevOps OSS, shows Donovan Brown how to continuously deploy containers using the Azure Spinnaker to Kubernetes QuickStart Template (http://aka.ms/azk8sdeploy). ...

This week we chat with Eric Mellino about his .NET Core game engine, and the game he built: CrazyCore! Watch a walk through and demo on Linux where we edit a level. ...

This Week on Windows: Cortana is coming in hot with reminders to help you stay on top of life, we're showing you how to get the most out of your day with the calendar app and we say aloha to Moana and Planet Earth II! Specific topics covered in this episode include: ...

In this episode, Donovan Brown is joined by Adam Barlow, who shows how to use Espresso tests with Xamarin Test Cloud and Visual Studio Team Services. He shows how to leverage your existing Espresso tests with in your continuous integration build. ...

In this video, we will go through a real case scenario application, hosted on Azure Container Services (ACS) using DCOS and Docker. We will go through the C.I and C.D first and then show how you can do smooth deployments on your cluster using Jenkins pipeline without any interruptions for the users. ...

Arun Chandrasekhar, Program Manager for Azure DevOps OSS, stops by Azure Friday to talk with Donovan Brown about Spinnaker, a continuous delivery platform from Netflix OSS. Arun shows how using Azure QuickStart template (http://aka.ms/azspinnaker) makes this quick and easy. ...

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Sam Basu, Developer Advocate on the Telerik team at Progress, who introduces us to Telerik's DevCraft UI for Xamarin to create polished user interfaces. We discuss several roadblocks that developers run into when creating mobile applications and specifically focus on user interface controls that developers need such as charts, graphs, enhanced list views, and more. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team goes ROGUE and decides to cut Rick out of the creation process in order to record his own #AzureTwC on the new AzureCLI tooling. ...

Martin and Martin look at the Web Notification API to send notifications to your users via your browser. ...

In this video we will take a look at the new security feature in Windows Server 2016 – Shielded Virtual Machines. This feature is much more than just encryption but rather a Hyper-V powered virtualization guarded fabric that brings a more comprehensive security approach to Virtual Machines on Windows Server that brings benefit to not only locally hosted VM’s but cloud based VM’s as well. Watch this video to learn what it is, how it works, deployment scenarios and requirements. ...

Get visibility into network latency, performance and availability within Azure and beyond As you manage your cloud applications, it is important to get visibility into the virtual network connections to help troubleshoot performance. Ideally, you have a unified experience that gives you network visibility in Azure and on-premises. Network Performance Monitor, now generally available, gives you near real-time visibility into network performance...