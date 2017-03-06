Last Week on Channel 9: February 27th - March 5th, 2017

While this is supposed to be about stuff that happened last week, the big news is tomorrow's Visual Studio 2017 Launch event. Make sure you check it out at https://launch.visualstudio.com.

In the mean time, here's just a few of the videos, shows, posts and episodes from last week here on Channel 9

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host David Catuhe discuss the week's top developer news, including; ;;;

Learn how to make an extension that runs scripts in the context of specified webpages. These scripts, known as content scripts, have the added ability to use a subset of extension APIs and communicate with background scripts. To learn more, go to http://aka.ms/EdgeContentScript. ...

Jay Schmelzer and Richard Campbell discuss the latest testing techniques available with Microsoft tooling, including using continuous integration to rapidly deploy multiple instances of your application into Azure so that you can parallelize your testing and shorten development cycle times. There are also awesome tools for doing mobile application and web testing on a huge array of devices! ...

Episode 87 of CppCast is live! In this episode Rob and Jason return from their break to catch up on the news. ...

This video will show you how to create simple Xamarin Forms application connected with Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision API. ...

Lenovo recently walked us through their latest devices that are, or are about to hit market in 2017. Watch this video to get an in depth walk through from Lenovo on the Yoga 910, X1 Carbon, MIIX 720 detachable and the new Lenovo Legion gaming lineup. ...

Phillip Carter takes us on a tour of F#, following the plan of the Tour of F# doc topic. ...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Steve Lindsay – Senior Technical Evangelist for the Azure Developer Experience team, talks with Scott Hanselman and shares the techniques and tools he uses to interface with DocumentDB through REST. Steve makes available his example REST clients written in Postman(js), C#, nodes.js, Native Swift and Java. ...

Software developers rely on many different media to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate with others.

Recently, social tools have dramatically changed the landscape of software engineering, challenging the old-fashioned stereotype of the solitary and selfish developer.

In particular, we see the rise of the "social developer" with a participatory culture of software development forming, whereby developers want to engage with, learn from, and co-create software with others. ...

I will present work that leverages user behavioral data to build personalized applications, which I call "behavior-powered systems". Two applications use online user interactions: 1) WebGazer uses interaction data made on any website to continuously calibrate a webcam-based eye tracker, so that users can manipulate any web page solely by looking. 2) ....

This Week on Windows: This Week on Windows: we're all about the new Xbox NASCAR app, importing your favorites from other browsers into Microsoft Edge, and Anime Month comes to a close with some great deals! ...

Kim Tripp and Richard Campbell chat about the latest around SQL Server 2016 – including some awesome upgrade paths from older versions of SQL Server, all the way back to 2005! Kim also explores the advantages of the latest version of SQL Server, including new data types, fast storage and retrieval options and more. Kim leads the content planning for ...

In this episode, we'll continue our project by building out the store user interface for our player to interact with. We'll go over the foundation needed to work with the UI system in Unity, including examining the Rect Transform and components such as; Canvas, Canvas Scaler, Image, Text and more. ...

Robert Green and Richard Campbell talk about some of the cool new features coming in Visual Studio 2017. Some of Robert's favorites include the ability to rapidly build and deploy onto Azure – built right into Visual Studio! You can see Robert Green on stage at DEVintersection May 21 – 24 in Orlando...

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Michael Stonis, Xamarin MVP and Development Lead & President at Eight Bot, who shows us a different way of development with Reactive Extensions (Rx) and ReactiveUI for Xamarin. ReactiveUI is a MVVM framework that integrates with the Reactive Extensions for .NET to create elegant, testable User Interfaces that run on any mobile or desktop platform. Michael walks us through the awesome support for Xamarin.iOS, Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.Mac, and Xamarin.Forms applications. ...

Join Bradley Bartz, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Stack, and Matt McSpirit, Evangelist, as they discuss what it means to bring Azure Services on-premises with Microsoft Azure Stack ...

This week Martin and Martin look at the WebAudio API and how it can be used to generate Audio in a browser and it's potential to be used to create visualisations. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is solo this week - showing off the new preview functionality of Azure Network Watcher. ...

Hendrick Motorsports, which fields several prominent NASCAR teams, worked with Microsoft to expand the capabilities of its race crew chiefs with a cross-platform mobile app that can help them keep track of crucial race details. This web app follows over 1,100 tasks to complete a car as well as information for the crew chief from past race events so they can build that same car and add in what they learned from the last race. ...

We talk with Bill Berry about insane Broadway tech, invisible IoT, and the IoT Gateway SDK. Amazon hires a Microsoft of people. And a monitor that automatically turns off when it detects Wi-Fi. ...

Donovan Brown and Richard Campbell discuss DevOps – the practice of bringing teams together to build better software. Donovan talks about the evolving set of tools that Microsoft makes to help the DevOps practice in your organization. Meet Donovan and learn more about DevOps at the DEVintersection conference ...

A couple weeks ago we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET 15th birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Scott Hunter, Director of Program Management for .NET, to share his excitement on past, present and future of .NET. Great times! ...

Golnaz hung out with Roslyn's Program Manager and member of the C#/VB team, Kasey Uhlenhuth! This Kentucky gal talks about her interests within the industry, her aspirations outside of tech, and where you can see her talk next! ...