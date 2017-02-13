Last Week on Channel 9: February 6th - February 12th, 2017

While most of the C9 crew were offsite, our content creators were hard at work creating new shows, posts and episodes... just for you!

Last week was also the Windows Developer Day - Creators Update event, which you can catch on-demand now too!

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Kriti discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:40] NexTech Africa, https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/NexTech-Africa/2017 ...

The Hamburg-Eppendorf university hospital wants to use DNA analysis to gain a better understanding of the immune system in cancer cases. Every DNA sequencing process generates 10 billion datasets which have to be handled quickly, reliably and safely. Doing so requires many process steps, tools and adjustments. An integrated solution on Azure now extends, enhances, simplifies and accelerates the process. ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! Wow! More people have found the secret bunker. Thank goodness they were hooded and driven around the area before arriving at the bunker. Not only that, one came from Missouri and the other from Sweden. Bork, bork, bork!

In this episode, Andy De George joins us to talk about SadConsole. SadConsole is a MonoGame 3.5-based game library (using .NET 4.5) that provides an engine to emulate old-school console and command prompt style graphics. To start, we will look at how you get up and running within minutes. Then we'll explore some of the basic functionality and principles such as working with multiple consoles, altering the text color and interact with inputs. ...

Episode 81 of CppCast is live! In this episode Rob and Jason are joined by Nicolas Fleury, Technical Architect at Ubisoft Montreal, to talk about the development and performance tuning techniques used at Ubisoft on games like Rainbow Six Siege. ...

Electron is a framework built on top of Chromium that allows cross-platform web development. Chris Woodruff describes how to use this to build cross-platform applications. ...

"If a bad guy has unrestricted physical access to your computer, it's not your computer anymore." It's an immutable law of security. The defensive trick is in the word is "unrestricted." ...

Phil Haack is our guest this week. He works for GitHub. Before that, he started ASP.NET MVC and NuGet at Microsoft. ...

Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk with Scott Hanselman about the DocumentDB SDK for the Xamarin platform. DocumentDB offers everything mobile developer needs from a cloud database: speed, limitless elastic scale, geo distribution, geo spatial support, binary attachments, and more. ...

Sleek, versatile, modern and powerful. The Portégé® X20W embodies these characteristics and much more as Toshiba's new premium 2-in-1 convertible notebook. From the blazing-fast startups to natural interaction through touch, voice and facial recognition with Windows Hello, the bar has been raised by Toshiba in their newly announced X20W notebook line. ...

This Week on Windows: we're getting Instant Answers with Microsoft Edge, Arrival makes its arrive to the Windows Store and it's the debut of Gears of War 4 Cross Play! Other topics included in this week's episode include: ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Justin Clareburt, who shows us what users of extensions can expect in Visual Studio 2017. Justin first reviews the new setup experience, because that impacts extensions. Among the things he shows are lightweight solution loading [07:35], how you can monitor the performance of extensions and see whether they are slowing you down [09:00], how extension builders can specify what Visual Studio components are required to run the extension [18:50] and how to build an extension [24:45]. ...

Corey Sanders shows you the new Managed Disks capability in Microsoft Azure. ...

The Universal Windows Platform (UWP) documentation is now available on http://docs.microsoft.com. The Windows developer community can contribute code samples and add their expertise to the UWP docs. Watch the video to learn how you can participate and find out more at http://aka.ms/WindowsDocs. ...

Every Surface Hub has a NFC reader. In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to add NFC support to your UWP application. Please download the Powerpoint deck and the samples at the GitHub: https://github.com/dxsurfacehub/Surface-Hub-Design-and-Development. ...

Microsoft Inspire brings partners together in a big way, helping them connect, interact, and build key business relationships that will help shape the coming year. ...

The proliferation of datacenters, smartphones, personal sensing and tracking devices, and home automation products is fundamentally changing the applications we interact with daily. Modern applications are no longer limited to a single desktop computer but now commonly span many mobile devices and cloud servers. In this talk, I will present three systems that improve the programmability and performance of modern mobile/cloud applications: Sapphire, Diamond and TAPIR. These systems tackle a new set of challenges in runtime management, data management, and distributed transactional storage. Together, they significantly simplify the development of mobile/cloud applications. ...

Bugs in programs remain a pernicious problem. Research techniques in automated program improvement and repair are typically classified as either heuristic---searching over a set of syntactic changes, often drawn from an existing body of code---or semantic---leveraging symbolic analysis or synthesis to construct program-improving changes with respect to an inferred specification. In this talk, I will outline our recent advances in techniques that lie squarely in the middle, drawing on the best of both worlds: We reason about desired program behavior semantically, and use that characterization to scalably identify and adapt pre-existing code to fix bugs automatically. I will particularly emphasize the potential these approaches have to construct high quality patches, tackling a key outstanding challenge in the state-of-the-art in automated patching. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Vybava Ramadoss, Sr. PM on the Marketplace team in order to get an update on the new Azure Marketplace capabilities. ...

Martin and Martin add the Cognitive Language Understanding Intelligence Service (LUIS) to the howhappy.co.uk website. ...

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, discusses the company's new Azure IP Advantage program. Designed to help Azure customers and developers focus on innovation, not emerging patent litigation risks in the cloud, the program provides Azure customers access to 10,000 Microsoft patents and extends Microsoft's uncapped indemnification coverage to include any open source technology incorporated into Azure services. ...

Weakening one control in a penetration test so that we can evaluate the redundancy of controls along the attack path. ...

Serverless computing promises agility and power in building the next generation of solutions. See how Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions provide powerful tools to build serverless applications faster than ever. In part 1 of the series, we will go over building an automated email system using only serverless technologies. As the series progresses, we will go through the steps to integrate the solution with source control and continuous delivery tools. ...

Arena is a digital media and entertainment startup based in Los Angeles. The Arena platform allows fans to interact with one another during live events. Working with sports like UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), Arena gives fans a place to connect that’s not as cluttered as Twitter or Facebook, and that focuses just on the live event. Arena boasts some impressive audience numbers, saying they have more than 700,000 monthly active users and had over 100,000 uniques for a single UFC event. The startup is building widgets to allow websites and blogs to host Arena chats directly on their sites. And Arena hopes to be at 10 million monthly active users in the next 12 months. ...