Last Week on Channel 9: February 6th - February 12th, 2017
Description
While most of the C9 crew were offsite, our content creators were hard at work creating new shows, posts and episodes... just for you!
Last week was also the Windows Developer Day - Creators Update event, which you can catch on-demand now too!
- TWC9: NexTech Africa, Windows Dev Day, VS 2017 Launch Date, MVP TechDay and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Kriti discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- Using data analysis on Azure for cancer research
The Hamburg-Eppendorf university hospital wants to use DNA analysis to gain a better understanding of the immune system in cancer cases. Every DNA sequencing process generates 10 billion datasets which have to be handled quickly, reliably and safely. Doing so requires many process steps, tools and adjustments. An integrated solution on Azure now extends, enhances, simplifies and accelerates the process. ...
- 91 - Aquarius Hortons Awwww
It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! Wow! More people have found the secret bunker. Thank goodness they were hooded and driven around the area before arriving at the bunker. Not only that, one came from Missouri and the other from Sweden. Bork, bork, bork!
- Getting Started with SadConsole
In this episode, Andy De George joins us to talk about SadConsole. SadConsole is a MonoGame 3.5-based game library (using .NET 4.5) that provides an engine to emulate old-school console and command prompt style graphics. To start, we will look at how you get up and running within minutes. Then we'll explore some of the basic functionality and principles such as working with multiple consoles, altering the text color and interact with inputs. ...
- Episode 81: C++ Game Development at Ubisoft with Nicolas Fleury
Episode 81 of CppCast is live! In this episode Rob and Jason are joined by Nicolas Fleury, Technical Architect at Ubisoft Montreal, to talk about the development and performance tuning techniques used at Ubisoft on games like Rainbow Six Siege. ...
- Episode 461: Chris Woodruff on Electron
- Electron is a framework built on top of Chromium that allows cross-platform web development. Chris Woodruff describes how to use this to build cross-platform applications. ...
- Protecting Public Access Computers
"If a bad guy has unrestricted physical access to your computer, it's not your computer anymore." It's an immutable law of security. The defensive trick is in the word is "unrestricted." ...
- Phil Haack - GitHub
Phil Haack is our guest this week. He works for GitHub. Before that, he started ASP.NET MVC and NuGet at Microsoft. ...
- DocumentDB Loves Xamarin
Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk with Scott Hanselman about the DocumentDB SDK for the Xamarin platform. DocumentDB offers everything mobile developer needs from a cloud database: speed, limitless elastic scale, geo distribution, geo spatial support, binary attachments, and more. ...
- Impressive Battery Life, Super Thin and Light - The Toshiba Portégé® X20W Convertible…
Sleek, versatile, modern and powerful. The Portégé® X20W embodies these characteristics and much more as Toshiba's new premium 2-in-1 convertible notebook. From the blazing-fast startups to natural interaction through touch, voice and facial recognition with Windows Hello, the bar has been raised by Toshiba in their newly announced X20W notebook line. ...
- Fallout Shelter, Anime Month, Gears of War 4
This Week on Windows: we're getting Instant Answers with Microsoft Edge, Arrival makes its arrive to the Windows Store and it's the debut of Gears of War 4 Cross Play! Other topics included in this week's episode include: ...
- Extensions in Visual Studio 2017
In this episode, Robert is joined by Justin Clareburt, who shows us what users of extensions can expect in Visual Studio 2017. Justin first reviews the new setup experience, because that impacts extensions. Among the things he shows are lightweight solution loading [07:35], how you can monitor the performance of extensions and see whether they are slowing you down [09:00], how extension builders can specify what Visual Studio components are required to run the extension [18:50] and how to build an extension [24:45]. ...
- Azure Managed Disks demo
Corey Sanders shows you the new Managed Disks capability in Microsoft Azure. ...
- Modernizing the Windows UWP Docs
The Universal Windows Platform (UWP) documentation is now available on http://docs.microsoft.com. The Windows developer community can contribute code samples and add their expertise to the UWP docs. Watch the video to learn how you can participate and find out more at http://aka.ms/WindowsDocs. ...
- NFC
Every Surface Hub has a NFC reader. In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to add NFC support to your UWP application. Please download the Powerpoint deck and the samples at the GitHub: https://github.com/dxsurfacehub/Surface-Hub-Design-and-Development. ...
- What Inspires Microsoft Partners?
Microsoft Inspire brings partners together in a big way, helping them connect, interact, and build key business relationships that will help shape the coming year. ...
- Improving Programmability and Performance for Mobile/Cloud Applications
The proliferation of datacenters, smartphones, personal sensing and tracking devices, and home automation products is fundamentally changing the applications we interact with daily. Modern applications are no longer limited to a single desktop computer but now commonly span many mobile devices and cloud servers. In this talk, I will present three systems that improve the programmability and performance of modern mobile/cloud applications: Sapphire, Diamond and TAPIR. These systems tackle a new set of challenges in runtime management, data management, and distributed transactional storage. Together, they significantly simplify the development of mobile/cloud applications. ...
- Scalable Semantic Code Search for High-Quality Program Repair
Bugs in programs remain a pernicious problem. Research techniques in automated program improvement and repair are typically classified as either heuristic---searching over a set of syntactic changes, often drawn from an existing body of code---or semantic---leveraging symbolic analysis or synthesis to construct program-improving changes with respect to an inferred specification. In this talk, I will outline our recent advances in techniques that lie squarely in the middle, drawing on the best of both worlds: We reason about desired program behavior semantically, and use that characterization to scalably identify and adapt pre-existing code to fix bugs automatically. I will particularly emphasize the potential these approaches have to construct high quality patches, tackling a key outstanding challenge in the state-of-the-art in automated patching. ...
- Tuesdays with Corey: checking out the new Marketplace portal
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Vybava Ramadoss, Sr. PM on the Marketplace team in order to get an update on the new Azure Marketplace capabilities. ...
- LUIS and HowHappy.co.uk mashup
Martin and Martin add the Cognitive Language Understanding Intelligence Service (LUIS) to the howhappy.co.uk website. ...
- Brad Smith introduces Microsoft Azure IP Advantage
Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, discusses the company's new Azure IP Advantage program. Designed to help Azure customers and developers focus on innovation, not emerging patent litigation risks in the cloud, the program provides Azure customers access to 10,000 Microsoft patents and extends Microsoft's uncapped indemnification coverage to include any open source technology incorporated into Azure services. ...
- Cheating, aka, Testing Beyond Controls
Weakening one control in a penetration test so that we can evaluate the redundancy of controls along the attack path. ...
- Serverless Applications with Azure Functions and Logic Apps - Part 1
Serverless computing promises agility and power in building the next generation of solutions. See how Azure Logic Apps and Azure Functions provide powerful tools to build serverless applications faster than ever. In part 1 of the series, we will go over building an automated email system using only serverless technologies. As the series progresses, we will go through the steps to integrate the solution with source control and continuous delivery tools. ...
- Behind the Scenes: How Arena uses Azure App Services & GitHub to Streamline & Automate…
Arena is a digital media and entertainment startup based in Los Angeles. The Arena platform allows fans to interact with one another during live events. Working with sports like UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), Arena gives fans a place to connect that’s not as cluttered as Twitter or Facebook, and that focuses just on the live event.
Arena boasts some impressive audience numbers, saying they have more than 700,000 monthly active users and had over 100,000 uniques for a single UFC event. The startup is building widgets to allow websites and blogs to host Arena chats directly on their sites. And Arena hopes to be at 10 million monthly active users in the next 12 months. ...
- (Part 1) Windows Server 2016 Nano Server: Overview
Windows Server 2016 Nano Server is a cool new deployment option that has a very small operating system footprint that is very secure, very fast and efficient and only has a limited set of features that you want to include. Watch this video to learn the details of what Nano server is and how you might take advantage of Nano server in your organization. ...
- SQL tools for Linux, Mac OS, and Windows
This week's episode of Data Exposed is another episode I am extremely excited about! With all of the great work being done on SQL Server, it is a pleasure to welcome Sanjay Nagamangalam to the show! Sanjay is a Principal PM in the SQL Server engineering group focusing on the tooling aspect for SQL Server, and today he is in the studio to talk about all the tooling being done for the different platforms.
Sanjay begins the show by laying the foundation as to why Microsoft is working on providing Multi-OS SQL client tools, including Linux and Mac, and helping us understand the tooling landscape given the different role aspects in the enterprise, such as AppDev and DBA. ...
- 2. Azure Compute for Games
While the first episode of the Azure Game Services series provided a generic overview of Azure and how it could be leveraged by game developers, this episode will cover compute scenarios for games, and thus scenarios where custom server side logic is necessary for your game.
Common scenarios include multiplayer server hosting, leaderboards, matchmaking, achievements, etc. Still at an overview level, Kristofer will go through two specific scenarios in depth: what are the requirements, what aspects should a game developer watch out for, which Azure services are suitable and what is the architecture? ...
- Custom TableViewCell in Xamarin.iOS
This video will show you how to create a TableView with custom TableViewCell in Xamarin.iOS to be able to show Name, Job and Department for a list of employees. ...
- Networking Aspects for SAP HANA on Azure Large Instances
Moving a large and interconnected estate like SAP HANA is complex, if you didn't know this. Watch Jon Ormond from the Azure Networking Engineering team walk through the requirements and various networking aspects required to work with SAP HANA on Azure Large Instances. ...
- Docker - New .NET Core tooling
In this episode, we're running ASP.NET in a Docker image, and we look at some of the changes in the .NET Core .csproj tooling. ...
- Clare Dillon, Developer Experience Group Lead, Microsoft Ireland
On October 3rd in the Convention Centre in Dublin we hosted the Microsoft Ireland Tech Gathering where we discussed the technology trends that are shaping the future of the IT industry and how Microsoft, our customers and partners are enabling digital transformation. ...
Follow @CH9
Follow @gduncan411