Last Week on Channel 9: January 16th - January 22nd, 2017

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and guest host Dmitry Lyalin discuss the week's top developer news, including; ...

Have you ever wondered "How did that dev do that"? Listen to Patrick Abadi, founder of Panoramic Software, talk about his experiences developing Windows apps using Xamarin and .Net technologies. He explains how Xamarin helped them reuse 75% of their code as they bring their apps to other platforms. ...

In this episode, we will add the finishing touches to the point and click style movement. We will use NavMesh Obstacles to define areas that our character should not walk through, such as the well. We'll also show the player where they clicked by animating a simple sprite, instantiating copies of it every time the player clicks and then destroying it once the animation is complete. ...

Hi ya'll! There's been a lot of buzz in the past couple of weeks since the announcement of Microsoft Teams. Personally I've been using Microsoft Teams with my teams at AvePoint and we all think it's a phenomenal technology around collaboration! I'm very, very privileged to have had the opportunity to present an hour long webinar with two of my colleagues and friends from the industry, Matt Berg from Microsoft and Wictor Wilén from Avanade. ...

You may already know that Power BI allows developers to easily create powerful custom visualizations for your application's unique needs. In this video, we explain the core concepts of building Power BI custom visuals and show you how to get started with your own custom visuals now. ...

In this video, we explain the core concepts of building quality Power BI reports for your applications. We show you how to start using the Power BI Desktop tool to connect to data sources, start creating data models and design visually compelling and interactive reports. ...

Do you need help syncing your OneDrive files? Here you can find a quick guide on how to use SaRa Tool in order to diagnose and solve OneDrive Sync Issues ...

In this episode Haishi Bai and Ryan Volum are joined by Josh Caplan, Senior Program Manager on the Azure Analysis Services team. Analysis Services has typically shipped with SQL Server on premises, but now it has been implemented as a fully managed service in Azure. It allows you to manage data modeling and create BI solutions from tabular data in the cloud or on-premises. ...

This week on Windows we get a peek at the latest Windows 10 features shipped to Windows Insiders, we’ve got your chance to play Halo Wars 2: Blitz and we’ll show you how to make your Microsoft Edge Start Menu your own! ...

In this episode, we cover how to do error and exception handling right and things to avoid. This builds on our Clean Code series where we introduce people to topics to help them improve their code. ...

Join us at the Acer product demo suite at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas as we visit with Eric Ackerson from Acer and get a look at their new announcements. You will see not only their latest gaming line up but also the worlds first curved display laptop that just happens to have two GTX 1080's. Finally they reveal their new HDR monitor with visuals that will blow you away. ...

#MSOMS Introduction to Microsoft Operations Management Suite with Azure Backup and Azure Site Recovery. ...

On June 23, 2016, the citizens of the United Kingdom voted to withdraw from the European Union (Brexit). The UK government will now move forward with the procedure to withdraw, which could be completed by March 2019. This historic event has wide-reaching implications for U.S. and UK tech firms, presenting both new opportunities and regulatory challenges. On January 19, 2017 Voices for Innovation hosted Owen Larter, Microsoft's UK Government Affairs Manager, for a 45-minute webinar to discuss Brexit. We covered how this will impact tech firms in both nations and how you can support your customers and develop new business during this time of transition.

Microsoft partners showcase connected car technologies and new Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform at CES Conference in Las Vegas. ...

RealBox Data Analytics uses Predictive Analysis to decrease risk, lower cost and improve customer service. Through the "Pulse" offering, RealBox provides the convenience of being able to remotely monitor your business in real-time. ...

SuperFan.ai helps notable personalities connect with fans personally- via intelligent chat bots. Deliver the right message at the right time to the right audience. Brands can even use SuperFan.ai to connect with audiences through a celebrity endorsement platform....

IT Showcase brought together subject matter experts from our SharePoint at Microsoft course to answer questions about how Microsoft IT designs, develops, implements, governs, upgrades, and supports SharePoint at Microsoft. In this session, they discuss modern team sites, governance, compliance, user adoption and training, Microsoft PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, and much more. ...

This talk with ID@Xbox's Chris Charla focuses on specific things you can do as an independent developer to have the best launch possible on Xbox One. Including the Five factors that can dramatically affect your launch success on Xbox. Want to find out what one small mistake can cost your 25% of your launch sales? Watch this and find out! ...

ID@Xbox director Chris Charla gives you a quick overview of the program that enables you to self-publish your games on Xbox One and Windows 10 using Xbox Live. What is the program? How does it work? And how can you get started? Find out here. ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! So... it appears that Patch and Switch has another Patch-less Friday because it was a Snow day? Thank goodness the audio engineer found another camera so we can see him too. ...

Join Scott Klein and Rohan Kumar LIVE on SQL Unplugged. This show is your avenue for chatting with the individuals who own the relational database at Microsoft. Tune in each month as Scott and Rohan answer your questions and discuss the insights and inner workings of the SQL Server engineering team. Be sure to follow this show on Twitter (@SQLUnplugged) for updates and information on upcoming shows....

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at Plugins for Xamarin and Windows enabling developers to access native functionality from shared code. Plugins for Xamarin abstract several APIs across iOS, Android, and Windows platforms including camera, geo-location, settings, permissions, connectivity, file system, notifications, and a lot more. These plugins can be installed directly from NuGet in just a few seconds. ...

The right document, the right person, the right time - with EisenVault's cloud-based Document Management System. EisenVault takes away the hassle of managing documents by storing them in both electronic and physical forms, enabling smart-search and deploying quick retrieval measures. This system can be used in multiple industry sectors, and caters to specific requirements of various job roles. ...

Martin and Martin look at Recommendations API in Microsoft Cognitive Services and show how you can use it to give your website users useful product recommendations. You can find out more about the API on the Recommendations API Landing Page and to see the app that Martin Kearn built check out this GitHub Repository. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into General Availability of Cloud Foundry on Azure. Corey is joined by Sean McKenna – Principal Program Manager, Azure Compute to give us all the details. ...

Audiovisual media is an attractive and rich source of information, widely used in education, entertainment and industry. But it can take painfully long hours to author, edit and navigate. My research looks at ways to make creation and manipulation of audiovisual media easier and more convenient. In particular, I will talk about novel interaction techniques applied to three specific domains: speech recordings, lecture videos and presentations. I will also discuss several exciting future directions for supporting collaborative authoring of audiovisual media. ...

Personalized medicine has been hailed as one of the main frontiers for medical research in this century. In the first half of the talk, we will give an overview on our projects that use gene expression, proteomics, DNA and clinical features for biomarker discovery. In the second half of the talk, we will describe some of the challenges involved in biomarker discovery. One of the challenges is the lack of quality assessment tools for data generated by ever-evolving genomics platforms. We will conclude the talk by giving an overview of some of the techniques we have developed on data cleansing and pre-processing. ...

A powerful, but limited, way to view software is as source code alone. Mathematical techniques, such as abstract interpretation and model checking, can indicate whether the program satisfies a formal specification. But, where does the formal specification come from? A program consists of much more than a sequence of instructions. Developers make use of test cases, documentation, variable names, program structure, the version control repository, and more. I argue that it is time to take the blinders off of software analysis tools: tools should use all these artifacts to deduce more powerful and useful information about the ...

In this tutorial, we will look at ways to remove the modality from your UWP application. ...

Our man Jos is back again, and this time he is talking about memory optimizing temporary data structures. And true to form, Jos brings in the whiteboard and spends 35 minutes walking us through how to improve TempDB performance by leveraging some of the In-memory OLTP technologies. ...

Microsoft MVPs Damian Brady from Octopus Deploy and Jim Szubryt from Accenture discuss upgrading Octopus in a large enterprise environment. Accenture has used Octopus since the very early versions, and recently undertook to upgrade from version 2.5 to 3.3. They talk about the reasons for the change and the big challenges with the scale involved. They also discuss the continued move of infrastructure to the cloud and more plans for the future! ...

Have you ever wondered how scripts are inserted into your layout from a view, or how the debugger knows which line of code you are on when you're using partial views? In this episode, Monster James dives into the classes that are generated automatically behind the scenes and ultimately compiled at runtime to give your application the capabilities required to generate HTML for your client. ...

This is the user experience what the user experiences after implementing #AzureAD Pass-Through Authentication and Seamless Single Sign-on. ...

In this day and age with Azure being the beast that it is, more often you'll find yourself using PowerShell. This short video will help with the process of transitioning from using PowerShell ISE to using VS Code. It includes all the tips & tricks that you're used to in PowerShell ISE. ...

Hi Ya'll! Welcome to another episode of Dux Quax where today we're talking about Microsoft AppSource as part of our "What Happened in 2016 and What's Coming in 2017" series. One of the biggest factors to Microsoft being a technology leader is its ability to bring together Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) into an ecosystem that enhances and adapts the power of Microsoft technologies for individual customer needs. ...

In this second video, learn how to create a .NET Core app on Mac OS with Visual Studio for Mac and how to perform Roslyn code generation invoking the C# compiler. ...

Discover how RoadToNaukri identifies the right person, with the right skills, for the right job. Enabled by BizSpark Plus, their vision is to become a world-class Go-To platform for Skill Development and Recruitment, not just in India but also in Middle East, South East Asia and beyond. ...