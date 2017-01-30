Last Week on Channel 9: January 23rd - January 29th, 2017

What happened here last week? Well besides the below select 32 videos, posts and shows, we released a new UWP App, woot! Check out more information here, Announcing the new Channel 9 UWP App

Jonathan Friebert, Director External Affairs and owner of Voices for Innovation at Microsoft, hosted a call with interested partners. Come here the 15 minute pitch on VFI. ...

Join us for a first look at Dell's horizontal touch display for artists. The Canvas is designed to hook up to your laptop or desktop PC and sit below your traditional display either laid flat or angled like an easel. It supports 20-point multitouch, 100% Adobe RGB and allows full stylus support. Watch this video to learn more and find out when Dell is planning to bring the final product to market. ...

We talk with Oren Novotny about Multi-targeting in .NET. Lots of news to talk about including a new markdown view engine for .NET Core. Amazing perspective on being in the minority at a conference. And why my iPhone cellular chip is garbage. ...

Join Monster James in this episode to find out more about the intent of each feature of ASP.NET and when to elect to create custom middleware or build a filter for your actions. ...

Middleware and filters both seem to fill similar needs in the ASP.NET Core MVC space, so what separates them, and when would you choose to build one over the other?

This Week on Windows: We’ve got a scary good movie deal, shockingly easy ways to sync your digital files to the cloud, and one frighteningly fantastic game! ...

Now that Patch's Jeep ran properly (hopefully thanks to AAA), we got everyone together for the first time in 2017 . Also, WE GOT A PUPPY!!! ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show !!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream!

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. If you have additional questions for Raymond, please add your questions in the comments section below. You can also find out more development details about Windows and its history on Raymond's blog . ...

I will report on recent results about quantum algorithms for solving computational problems in number theory. I will show how they impact the security of certain post-quantum cryptosystems. Shor's quantum algorithm for factoring large integers and solving the discrete logarithm problem has been the motivation for an entire new area of research in cryptology: namely "post-quantum" cryptography. It consists of designing new cryptographic primitives which will resist attacks from quantum computers. In a recent work in collaboration with Fang Song, I presented a quantum polynomial time algorithm....

Machine learning-based natural language processing systems are amazingly effective, when plentiful labeled training data exists for the task/domain of interest. Unfortunately, for broad coverage (both in task and domain) language understanding, we're unlikely to ever have sufficient labeled data, and systems must find some other way to learn. I'll describe a novel algorithm for learning from interactions, and several problems of interest, most notably machine simultaneous interpretation (translation while someone is still speaking). ...

Brendan Burns (Partner Architect, at Microsoft & Kubernetes co-founder) returns to Azure Friday to chat with Scott Hanselman about using and maintaining a Kubernetes cluster in Azure Container Service (currently in Preview) using the Kubernetes command line tool (kubectl). ...

Josh Caplan shows how to get started with the preview of Azure Analysis Services, which is built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. With Azure Analysis Services you can host semantic data models in the cloud. Users in your organization can then connect to your data models using tools like Excel, Power BI, and many others to create reports and perform ad-hoc data analysis. ...

Jim Naroski covers recent enhancements to Office 365, Microsoft's cloud-based productivity solution for the modern workplace. The course transcript, complete with all links mentioned, is available here. ...

Tobias and Slava are back in the studio to discuss more of the "how" of SQL Server on Linux. In the last video with Tobias and Slava, they discussed the work that went into getting SQL Server to run on Linux. They discussed a technology called SQLPAL (Platform Abstraction layer) that makes it makes it possible to run the SQL Server Windows (PE) executables on Linux and the Host extension which sits below the SQLPAL where you have 1 host extension per OS that you need to support. ...

In this episode Prajeesh shows how to use the combination of PowerShell DSC and Chocolatey to maintain a consistent software-configuration across multiple machines. ...

Today we had Scott Hanselman, Kendra Havens, Maria Naggaga Nakanwagi, Kasey Uhlenhuth, and Donovan Brown in the studio and on Skype to talk about the challenges and rewards of speaking publicly. ...

We are pleased to announce a new show “Humans of Microsoft” and thanks to Jeffrey Snover to inaugurate our pilot. Jeffrey Snover, is a well-known figure of Microsoft. He is the inventor of PowerShell, Architect of Windows server and a Technical Fellow of Microsoft. In this show, we will go beyond the technology and try to meet the human behind the window server and PowerShell. We hope, in this personal and candid interview we will get inspired by his personal story and learn one or two things in the process. Let’s start the conversation and see what Jeffrey’s last tweet will be? ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Andrew Hall, who shows us a preview of tools for building Azure Functions for Visual Studio 2015. Azure Functions provide event-based serverless computing that make it easy to develop and scale your application, paying only for the resources your code consumes during execution. Andrew shows how to create a function project using C# in Visual Studio, run functions locally, and publish them to Azure. He also shows both local and remote debugging. ...

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at the brand new (and in preview) Xamarin.Forms Previewer for Xamarin Studio and Visual Studio. The Xamarin.Forms Previewer enables you to see your Xamarin.Forms XAML layouts rendered as you type! We will even look at how to visualize design time data using the "ViewModelLocator" approach. ...

In this episode Martin and Martin look at how you create custom middleware and use it to give users 404 status code error pages. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sits down with Technical Fellow Jeffrey Snover to get an update on all things Azure Stack. ...

The Drones Garage team had the awesome opportunity to go to GE2.live and do coverage for the drone racing event and this show is Day 2. More coverage and interviews with Pilots and Vendors that were at the event. GE2.live was held at the WAMU theater in Seattle, WA. It wasn't just drones but so much more. Go check out the site and prepare to be there next year. The Drones Garage Show, a showcase produced by the Drones Chapter of the Microsoft Garage. Our goal is to create a community of people excited about drones and their possibilities. We will explore many aspects of working with drones including FPV racing, aerial photography, and programming. ...

In this tutorial, we are going to use the Surface Hub cameras to capture preview of what the camera is seeing and use that to create a picture. Please download the Powerpoint slides and the sample from ...

In this episode of The Endpoint Zone with Brad Anderson we take a look back at the past year in enterprise mobility [00:47]. Brad and Simon discuss the new Intune console in the Azure Portal [06:00], the Microsoft Graph [07:13] and dive into the new console [10:00] which gives a single view across all of Enterprise Mobility and Security and, in fact, the whole of Azure. ...

Enterprise Site Discovery provides a way for an IT Pro to better understand how their users are browsing with Internet Explorer 8, 9, 10, & 11 and discover Web applications that they may not be aware of. This toolkit enables collecting information from Internet Explorer about sites that are visited by Enterprise users. The sites included in this collection can be scoped by zone or domain. This information will help IT Pros prioritize applications, focusing app compatibility testing to facilitate faster upgrades....

This week's episode of Data Exposed welcomes Pranav Rastogi the show to talk about the Big Data Partner Program. Pranav is a Principal PM in the Big Data team and he looks after the Hadoop ecosystem and he is in the studio today to talk about a unique experience the team has added that allows people to install and try out different apps on top of Hadoop and HDInsight via the Partner Ecosystem. These apps provide a range of app scenarios including data ingestion and analytics without spending a lot of time installing software. ...

At the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Big Show in New York City, Microsoft unveiled the latest digital innovations that are transforming the shopping experience for customers – at every step of their journey, across every channel. Many of Microsoft's retail customers are already embracing this shift with help from technologies such as Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Dynamics 365, as well as solutions from our global network of partners. ...

This year, I had the opportunity to represent Microsoft at the Software Quality Day Tools Challenge in Vienna again. For this event, the organizers hand out a challenge in the morning. In the afternoon, all participants have to show how they solved it with their tools. This year's challenge was structured into three parts and so is the video. ...

Episode 74 of CppCast is live! In this episode Rob and Jason are joined by Kenny Kerr from Microsoft to discuss the C++/WinRT library, previously known as ModernCpp, a standard C++ projection for the Windows Runtime. ...

Huew brings curated fashion trends, visual discovery, and interactive shopping assistance, all personalized to your taste. An AI-powered personal fashion assistant helps shoppers to make online fashion shopping easy and enjoyable. Computer Vision and Deep Learning are at the core, parsing millions of rich online content such as photos, videos and text, matching them with great fashion products available in commerce platforms. ...