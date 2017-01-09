Last Week on Channel 9: January 2nd - January 8th, 2017

The holidays are finally wrapping up and our posts are ramping up!

Here's 18 select posts, videos and shows from last week here on Channel 9...

On October 3rd in the Convention Centre in Dublin we hosted the Microsoft Ireland Tech Gathering where we discussed the technology trends that are shaping the future of the IT industry and how Microsoft, our customers and partners are enabling digital transformation. ...

This Week on Windows: We're counting down some huge savings in the Windows Store, we're bringing you new releases like The Girl on the Train and Sherlock Season 4 and we're showing you how to get the most out of our favorite digital assistant. ...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Kirill Gavrylyuk talks with Scott Hanselman about the Azure NoSQL database-as-a-service, DocumentDB, and its support for the MongoDB API. Kirill shows how MongoDB developers can upgrade their apps to use DocumentDB without any code changes while continuing to use their favorite MongoDB tools. ...

.GAME is a show dedicated to game development with a primary focus on .NET technology. This episode will walk through the different types of episodes, where you can find the project files and how you can request a topic. ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...

This is a short interview with Reed Copsey, Jr., executive director of the F# Software Foundation. Reed speaks about the Foundation's mentoring program, and speaker program. ...

Sussing out the recent attack widely trumpeted by the media as Russians hacking the US power grid. Spoiler alert: it wasn't. ...

In the last two years, attentional-sequence-to-sequence neural models have become the state-of-the-art in machine translation, far surpassing the accuracy phrasal translation systems of in many scenarios. However, these Neural Machine Translation (NMT) systems are not without their difficulties: training a model on a large-scale data set can often take weeks, and they are typically much slower at decode time than a well-optimized phrasal system. In addition, robust training of these models often relies on particular 'recipes' that are not well-explained or justified in the literature. In the talk, I will describe a number of tricks and techniques to substantially speed up training and decoding of large-scale NMT systems....

In this episode, Robert is joined by Eric Kang, who shows the SQL Server extension for Visual Studio Code. With this extension, you can connect to SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and SQL Data Warehouses, create and manage connection profiles and most recently used connections, write T-SQL scripts with IntelliSense and Go to Definition, execute your scripts and view results in a simple to use grid, and save the result to json or csv file format and view in the editor. ...

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes.Today, we take a look at how to easily manage and install Android SDKs and Emulators from Visual Studio and Xamarin Studio. ...

We love ASP.NET but we also love web stuff in general. In today's episode we take a quick look at building a simple service using Suave the F# web framework. ...

This session will discuss how forward looking corporates see business today, why corporates have innovative programmes, what small businesses should consider before requesting support from innovation programmes, types of start-up programmes and some success stories. ...

Overview of Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer ...

Learn how to drag & drop and direct manipulation to the UWP app. Presentation decks and samples can be found at the GitHub: https://github.com/dxsurfacehub/Surface-Hub-Design-and-Development ...

This show is not the deep and awesome technical content you have come to know and love. Nope. This is instead Shane and Todd going off on tangents for a full hour. They do eventually talk about some of the tech of 2016, but it takes time. First, they cover football, ransomware, and Christmas movies. I don't know what else to tell you. If you like shenanigans, then this is the show for you, if not wait until next week when they return to your regularly scheduled show. ...

During this segment Tim Baggs introduces Vadim Kacherov, Open Source Architect, from the Boston MTC. Vadim and Tim discuss some of the latest Azure announcements and talk about the projects the Boston MTC is implementing alongside our customers. ...