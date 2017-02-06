Last Week on Channel 9: January 30th - February 5th, 2017

The big news of the week was that our longest running show, This Week on Channel 9, had its ninth anniversary, TWC9: This Week on Channel 9 Turns Nine! Yeah, TWC9 has been going for nine years now! Wow.

Beside that, our content authors were hard at work, delivering tons of great content. Here's 29 select posts, shows and episodes...

Featuring three stunning high resolution 17.3 inch 4K screens, powered by an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 GPU, and natively supporting NVIDIA Surround View with a resolution of 11520 x 2160. This laptop is engineered with an automated deployment system utilizing highly durable aluminum hinges. This allows the two side displays to quickly deploy and lock into place ensuring perfect alignment in a matter of seconds. As a bonus it also features the worlds first ultra low profile mechanical keyboard. While not in market yet Razer is hoping to collect feedback prior to releasing the final product. ...

If you signed up for US Imagine Cup Spring Qualifying – Round 1 and were selected to advance to the Spring Semi-Finals – Round 2, this video will walk you through the four (4) deliverables that you will need to submit by Monday, March 13, 2017 for the chance to advance to the US Imagine Cup Finals!...

We're here to support you on your US Imagine Cup journey!

ReacJS is a very popular front-end view engine for JavaScript. In this episode we'll make the simplest possible React application on the way to doing some fun stuff with it. ...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Donovan Brown is joined by Sam Chandrashekar as they take a look at native support for geospatial functions in Azure Stream Analytics (now Generally Available). Take advantage of built-in geospatial functions in your stream-processing logic to define geographical areas, and evaluate incoming geospatial data for containment, proximity, and overlap to generate alerts, easily kick-off necessary workflows, and more.

SureSpot brings parking into the future. From stadiums, airports, amusement parks, and malls to public parking garages, there are millions of parking spots around the country – however, the current model for the parking industry is antiquated and highly inefficient. With the new SureSpot Terminal and Online Booking System, drivers will be able to reserve parking spots in multiple ways like booking online directly from their home PC, tablet, or smartphone. ...

In this session, Kristofer walks us through the game industry and how game developers can leverage the cloud platform Microsoft Azure. In particular, he explains architecture patterns commonly used in gaming scenarios and how to deploy these in Azure. ...

Major titles like Halo, HITMAN, and The Walking Dead No Man's Land are leveraging Azure to build great experiences for their players. If you have an existing backend infrastructure or are planning to create a new solution from scratch, Azure provides you the flexibility to get your game running quickly.

This week on Channel 9, Vlad, The Channel 9 Guy, and guest host Drew Robbins discuss the week's top developer news, including;

We talk with David Catuhe about 3-D for the web using Babylon.js. Microsoft earnings are on fire. Someone has invented a car for a goldfish that can be driven around by its position in the tank. And Carl stocks up on 16TB hard drives. ...

This Week on Windows: We’re showing you some top tips for using the Xbox app, we’ve got everything you need for the big game and we’re teeing up a great time with the PGA. ...

In this episode, we'll continue our project by building a foundation for our item system using Scriptable Objects. We'll also look at some of the ways that we can modify the Unity Inspector, such as changing the layout of arrays, adding headers, and altering control types. ...

The Windows Hardware Lab Kit (Windows HLK) is a test framework used to test hardware devices for Windows 10. To qualify for the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program, your product must pass certain tests using the Windows HLK. This video demonstrates how to install the Windows HLK Client. ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Julie Lerman, who takes us on a deep-dive tour of many of the features that are new in Entity Framework Core. ...

We held a meet up in December 2016 on Cross-Platform Development with Xamarin on Azure. Learn about Xamarin, Xamarin Azure integration, Xamarin Test Cloud and more. ...

Learn more about the continuous evolution of the MVP Award program and the improvements we are announcing to bring more agility and enable new learning opportunities to all MVPs.

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Kirill Gavrylyuk, Dev Manager on the DocumentDB team at Microsoft, introduces us to the brand new DocumentDB SDK for Xamarin Developers. DocumentDB is everything a mobile developer needs, a fully managed NoSQL database as a service that scales on demand, and can bring your data where your users go around the globe—completely transparently to your application. Kirill walks us through getting started with DocumentDB, integrating the SDK, and even some best practices....

Time is running out to enter the 2017 U.S. Imagine Cup! Sabrina of Nerdy and Quirky explains why you, yes you, may be ready to compete in the Imagine Cup, Microsoft's premier student technology competition. ...

This Week Martin and Martin use the QandA Maker and Azure functions to create a bot that can convert any Frequently Asked Questions page into a fully functioning chat bot. ...

Learn how to create a Toolbar menu with options (like search, copy, add...) for iOS mobile applications using Xamarin. ...

Lyle talks to Shabbir Darugar, Senior Software Engineer from Microsoft IT's Real Estate and Facilities IT organization about how the Lobby Experience Application was architected and built. The Lobby Experience allows Microsoft guests to have a greatly shortened check-in experience when visiting campus buildings. It is built on Azure and leverages the Universal Windows Platform and Brokered Components to enhance the check-in experience with QR code scanning and temporary badge printing. ...

This video is for all Microsoft MVPs out there. MVP APIs are Rest APIs helping automate all operations on the MVP Private Portal. Take a look at the video if you are as excited as I am! Feel free to go to the MVP Private Site to access the API Portal and grab my unofficial SDK :) from github; https://github.com/daronyondem/mvp-api-dot-net ...

In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Wai and Elvan the hosts of the FPV Podcast. ...

In today's episode, Monster Dave prototypes an approach to generating static resource URLs to potentially improve the performance of an ASP.NET Core application. Borrowing ideas from a recent blog post by the Facebook engineering team. ...

This week's Data Exposed show is one I have been waiting to do for a long time. I'm excited to have Umachandar Jayachandran, or UC, in the studio today to talk about R services in SQL Server 2016, a topic that has generated a lot of exciting interest and chatter. ...