Last Week on Channel 9: January 9th - January 15th, 2017

Watch how iOwn uses Azure Mobile Apps to help you consolidate & track loyalty points, while providing personalized offers & deals based on your Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Loyalty Program memberships. ...

Microsoft's Ben Rudolph and Windows expert, Dave Kane, are giving us an exclusive look at some of the hottest new Windows 10 devices at CES. ...

B-roll intended for broadcast journalists. ...

My group develops systems to help people manage information and share it with others. We consider both text (online discussion tools) and structured data (information visualization and management applications). A guiding principle is that humans are intelligent and creative information managers who can accomplish a lot if we build systems that can accurately model and present the sophisticated thinking that people apply to their information. In this talk I'll take a rapid tour through many of these systems, discussing common motivations and solution themes. Tackling data, I'll describe a systems that empower people ...

Talks and presentations from the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT) 2016. IWSLT is an annual workshop on annual scientific workshop on Spoken Language Translation and related technologies (e.g., Automated Speech Recognition, Machine Translation, Speech Translation, etc.), with an associated open evaluation campaign on spoken language translation. ...

Blockchain is an emerging way for businesses, industries, and public organizations to almost instantaneously make and verify transactions — streamlining business processes, saving money, and reducing the potential for fraud. At its core, a blockchain is a data structure that’s used to create a digital transaction ledger that, instead of resting with a single provider, is shared among a distributed network of computers. Join Lex Thomas and Razi Rais as they break down some blockchain concepts and then show us how to develop a simple hello world style blockchain solution and deploy it using Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS). ...

This Week on Windows: we're getting a closer look at some of the new devices announced at CES, we're getting our midseason TV on with a brand new guide and we're spreading the love to friends and family all on one PC! Topics covered: CES recap/New Devices: HP Sprout Pro, Toshipba Portege X20W, HP Curved Gaming Display, ACER Predator 21X ...

Adapted from an internal Microsoft event - presented by Nolan Lawson. Please note there's a minor error where Nolan says 2000s and meant 2010s. He deeply regrets the error (a) Recent research by DoubleClick shows that 53% of mobile sites are abandoned if they take longer than 3 seconds to load, and that the average load time on 3G is 19 seconds. Worse, a report by TwinPrime shows that mobile networks aren't always improving – in the U.S., LTE speeds actually decreased 50% in the past year. In this talk, I'll analyze the web performance crisis and show how we can combat it by using the latest advances in web tooling, as well as dusting off some forgotten best practices from our industry's past. ...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Scott Hanselman is joined by Brendan Burns (Partner Architect, at Microsoft & Kubernetes co-founder) to talk about containers and support for Kubernetes orchestration in Azure Container Services. Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. As Brendan wrote in his blog post on Kubernetes.io, Bringing Kubernetes Support to Azure Container Service, "The integration of Kubernetes into ACS means that with a few clicks in the Azure portal, or by running a single command in the new python-based Azure command line tool, you will be able to create a fully functional Kubernetes cluster that is integrated with the rest of your Azure resources." ...

The Ops Team is a (sometimes) weekly show where Technical Evangelists specializing in the Operational side of DevOps get together to give you the deets on their areas of expertise including: Microsoft Azure, On-premises datacenter technologies, Open Source tools/technologies, and Microservices. Here's all the links and info on the topics we covered, along with the time stamps to jump to specific points in the video. ...

David Pine shows us his magic mirror, a screen in a mirror, that can display useful information such as his schedule for the day, the weather forecast, and much more. The mirror uses a Raspberry Pi 3 running Windows 10 IoT Core, and runs a custom, open source UWP application. It also has a camera, microphone, and sound bar, enabling voice-based interactions. ...

In this episode we will add point and click style movement to our character using Unity's Navigation System. More specifically, we will go over baking a navigation mesh, setting up the NavMeshAgent and writing code to make our character move to a position when the user clicks on the ground. This video will also introduce the concept of Raycasting. ...

If you've used Visual Studio 2015 then you've used the Roslyn managed compiler. Roslyn is unlike most any other compiler in that it offers a simple approach to adding your own warnings and errors to the build pipeline. In this episode we'll build a simple analyser. Our American friends might know these as "Analyzers". ...

Discover how Rockmetric automated decision-making and analytics at scale, in the quest towards democratizing access to customer data analytics. With the help of the BizSpark Plus program, Rockmetric built their product on Microsoft Azure and leveraged Stream Analytics, SQL Data Warehouse and Cognitive Services. ...

Windows 10 – The game changer for IT teams. Meet your local Windows 10 Community! Learn and practice to tap into the power of Windows 10 : Show you what's new in Windows 10 Anniversary Update...

Microsoft tech troubleshooter extraordinaire Gov Maharaj and I help walk you through troubleshooting solutions to your tech support problems. If you have a problem you want to send us, you can use the Problem Step Recorder in Windows (see this for details on how) and send us the zip file to DefragShow@microsoft.com. We will also be checking comments for problems, but the email address will let us contact you if needed. ...

Todd has been on vacation for so long that he forgot to show up for the show. So you just get a whole bunch of Shane. Could life get any better? In this episode, Shane talks about using a physical book (do you remember those things?) to install and configure SharePoint Server 2013 on Azure in Southeast Asia. He talks through how well it actually goes other than his self-inflicted boo-boos. Then because he cannot help himself, he goes all Festivus and the airing of the grievances. After the complaining, he gets into solar roads in France and his upcoming PowerShell class. ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Phil Japikse for a chat about design patterns. Software design patterns have been around long before the MVC Framework gained momentum. Phil starts with a review of Robert C. Martin's (Uncle Bob) SOLID macronym. After building the proper foundation,he reviews several design patterns, their C# implementation and when and how they should be used in modern software development. ...

Out of all architectural patterns Model-View-ViewModel, or MVVM, has to be my favorite. In this episode I cover a helper library that I have created, MVVM Helpers, and is used by thousands of developers to help write better, more performant, and shorter MVVM code. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team dives into Azure Functions ONCE AGAIN. This time we have Donna Malayeri, Program Manager on the Azure Functions team showing us the new Visual Studio Azure Functions tools. ...

On October 3rd in the Convention Centre in Dublin we hosted the Microsoft Ireland Tech Gathering where we discussed the technology trends that are shaping the future of the IT industry and how Microsoft, our customers and partners are enabling digital transformation. ...

Martin and Martin look at how you can use Node.js to build a bot for Facebook Messenger, Skype, Slack and many other channels with the Microsoft Bot Framework.

In this tutorial, we are going to talk about adding Ink support to your app. ...

Earlier in November, the ASP.NET Monsters had the opportunity to take part in the ASP.NET Core hackathon at the Microsoft MVP Summit. In past years, we have used the hackathon as an opportunity to spend some time working on GenFu. This year, we wanted to try something a little different. In this episode, we explore our monstrous creation: Pugzor, an alternate view engine for MVC built with Pug and Node Services. ...

We talk with Nick Craver about running Stack Overflow at scale. Microsoft is about to fix our biggest frustration. Jason's Airpod Review. And if your laptop doesn't have 3 4k monitors, it's time for a new one. ...

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder talk about Application Hangs. We collect a dump of a process and debug it with the Debugging Tools for Windows. ...