Last Week on Channel 9: July 3rd - July 9th, 2017

Here's a select 19 shows, posts, videos and episodes from last week, here on Channel 9 (Funny that, give the post title... ;)

Why not try out the solution to this presentation yourself? Lab instructions are below, if you get stuck, watch the video for answers about the lab. This lab can also be found at: ...

This week on Channel 9, Vlad and Nikola discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:20] Channel 9: subscribe to show feature! ...

This week's Data Exposed show welcomes back Maxim Lukiyanov to talk more about Spark performance tuning with Spark 2.x. Maxim is a Senior PM on the big data HDInsight team and is in the studio today to present Part 3 of his 4-part series....

Project InnerEye is a new AI product targeted at improving the productivity of oncologists, radiologists and surgeons when working with radiological images. The project's main focus is in the treatment of tumors and monitoring the progression of cancer in temporal studies. InnerEye builds upon many years...

Screen readers are often used by people with blindness or low vision to navigate apps. Use Narrator to test the screen reading experience of your app. Starting with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update (build 1607), we introduced a new developer mode in Narrator. When developer mode is enabled, ...

Episode 103 of CppCast is live! In this episode Rob and Jason are joined by Richel Bilderbeek to talk about the benefits of using Travis CI for C++ developers and the role of C++ in theoretical biology....

Seth interviews Steve Lasker, Program Manager for the Azure Container Registry about some new features now available including; Azure Active Directory individual identity, Web Hooks and repository delete capabilities....

Announcing the new personalized service health experience in Azure management portal. Azure Service Health, available in preview, provides guidance and support when issues in Azure services affect you....

Michael Flanakin joins Scott Hanselman to show how the Azure mobile app keeps you connected to your Azure resources anytime, anywhere. Check status, metrics, and important metadata or get the latest service health and metric alerts. The app is there when you need it and helps you resolve common issues and perform simple tasks when away from a computer....

Microsoft announces new game titles for PC and also shows off a bevy of newly announced gaming devices at E3. [00:20] - E3 game announcements...

Mads Kristensen show the code for a new Visual Studio feature that makes it easy to add client side libraries to your projects....

Author and consultant Nancy Gaines describes ways that you can increase your productivity at work and at home....

Beth and Christina from the Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) team walk you through mva.microsoft.com and explain what it's all about....

There a variety of methods that can be used to create an instance of an Azure Data Factory, this blog explores how you can create an ADF instance using the Azure Portal, PowerShell and Azure Resource Manager templates....

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to manage and upgrade your Xamarin and Xamarin.Forms based applications to target .NET Standard. We also see how to install existing PCL based NuGets into that library....

This video introduces a new powerful extension capability in X++: Chain of Command. X++ is the programming language of Microsoft Dynamics AX / Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations / Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operation Business Edition....

For more than 100 years, investigators have taken a keen interest in language and cognition of deaf learners. In many ways, their research has played a central role in arriving at our current understanding of how deaf children learn and, indirectly, in prescribing educational methods deemed appropriate for them. Despite hundreds of studies and a new "methode du jour" every few years...

We are back! In this episode, Steve Carroll talks with Will Buik about our new MinGW experience in Visual Studio, as we continue to work to enable different types of C++ development scenarios in the IDE....