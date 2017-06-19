Last Week on Channel 9: June 12th - June 18th, 2017

The Build Tour continues, yet our intrepid hosts and authors continue to provide outstanding shows, episodes, videos and more. Here's just a select 20 of them...

I talk with Yina Arenas about the Microsoft Graph API. Where is Carl? And this one simple trick will earn you nearly $20k more per year!...

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. ...

In this episode, Fedja Adam joins us to talk about Duality. Duality is an open-source modular 2D game engine that provides its own visual editor. It's plugin based and written entirely in C#, making it highly extensible. To start, we will look at how you get up and running within minutes. Then we'll explore some of the basic principles such as navigating the UI, adding sprites, working with physics and finally accepting input and applying that to movement. ...

Jason Anderson joins Scott Hanselman to discuss the newest offering of the Azure Database family – Azure Database for MySQL. With built-in high availability, scalability, and flexible pricing options, there's no excuse to be running MySQL in a VM anymore....

Emotions are fundamental to human interactions and influence memory, decision-making, and well-being. As AI systems—in particular, intelligent agents—become more advanced, there is increasing interest in applications that can fulfill task goals and social goals, and respond to emotional states. Research has shown that cognitive agents with these capabilities can increase empathy, rapport, and trust with their users. However, designing such agents is extremely complex, as most human knowledge of emotion is implicit/tacit and defined by unwritten rules. Furthermore, these rules are culturally dependent and not universal. This session will focus on research into intelligent cognitive agents. It will cover the measurement and understanding of verbal and non-verbal cues, the computational modeling of emotion, and the design of sentient virtual agents....

Microsoft celebrates largest global Surface launch in its history with new devices available in markets around the world. This video, intended for broadcast journalists, includes footage of the Surface Laptop and the new Surface Pro.

After 15 years working in startups across a variety of product roles, Cindy Alvarez is now a principal design researcher in the Cloud & Enterprise division at Microsoft. She's the author of Lean Customer Development: Build Products Your Customers Will Buy, a frequent speaker and champion of experimentation, using data and research well, and changing habits to foster greater diversity and inclusion....

Tobias and Slava are back in the studio to showcase the work they have been doing on the TPC-H benchmarking. As normal, no slides, all demo, and Slava and Tobias spend nearly 30 minutes show us how they achieved respectable TPC-H benchmark performance numbers which were recently published. After spending a few minutes providing some insight into how they have been working on optimizing performance, Slava jumps right into the demos, showcasing the TPC-H performance they are achieving and how far they have come so that they can achieve these numbers. He does this by executing query 18 of the TPC-H benchmark tests, and shows the steps they went through to get publishable performance numbers, including, among other things, enabling transparent huge pages which is specific to TPC-H workloads, which turns out to be the last step in getting the TPC-H results....

Mission Mars - Azure IoT Hub Intro ...

This is a really exciting episode for people that are using Azure SQL Databases - or anyone that's looking at migrating on premise or SQL on IaaS to Azure SQL Database. Lyle Dodge talks with Rajesh Vasireddy, a Program Manager in Microsoft IT who has been working with the Azure SQL Database product group for the past few years on the Azure SQL Database Advisor engine. Rajesh has been enabling auto-tuning of database indexes across thousands of servers in Microsoft IT (and way more databases) to allow the Azure SQL Database engine itself to CREATE and DROP indexes across all of our SQL Azure database instances - regardless if they're running production, dev or test workloads....

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Jb Evain, Developer Lead of Visual Studio Tools for Unity, who introduces us to developing games with Unity and Visual Studio for Mac.Unity is a game creation environment you can use to create high quality cross-platform games for all the major platforms: mobiles, desktops, consoles, AR and VR devices and even the web! Better yet, you get to use C# and .NET to script your games! What better C# IDE is there than Visual Studio? In this show, we'll focus on Unity game developers on macOS, we'll look at using Visual Studio for Mac to write and debug Unity games....

Taylor Mullen shows us how to create custom Tag Helpers. The TagHelper that was added in the show was the Markdown TagHelper. It enables you to write Markdown in your Views....

Taylor Mullen gives us a quick introduction to Tag Helpers. ...

This videos will guide you through the most useful plugins for Xamarin Forms apps. Plugins are available as open source projects on github and could be downloaded as nuget packages....

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities for in-VM awareness of scheduled maintenance and other cool capabilities announced at Build. ...

During the Microsoft Build conference, we recorded interviews with some of the attendees. Mattias Karlsson is a core contributor on Cake, the cross-platform build automation system with a C# DSL....

With some sources when you import data into PowerBI Desktop you get two options Import and DirectQuery. In this video, I go through the differences between Direct Query and Import. You will hear about the benefits of Direct Query as well as it's many limitations so you can make the best decision for your model....

In this screen cast, we will create a Database in CosmosDB. Will write a program in C# to upload the data from SQL server and then write a web service in Node, TypeScript to access the document....

On this episode we cross over with the Cross Cutting Concerns podcast for a special dual interview show. Matt Groves talks about CAP theorem and the challenges of distributed databases. Ed Charbeneau shares his perspective on why it's important as a full-stack developer to understand machine learning....