Last Week on Channel 9: June 26th - July 2nd, 2017

Tune in here to watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights from the 2017 US Imagine Cup Finals, Microsoft's premier student tech competition. Check out the innovative and cutting edge demos. Take a sneak peek at exclusive storytelling and startup tips then watch students prep for their big moment and take the stage! Want to learn more? Watch all the in-depth videos showcasing the entire event!

In this episode of the Adam and Patrick Unplugged show, we talk about some travel updates, ragged hierarchies and a lot about Power BI Premium.

In this episode Thiago Almeida and Bill Barnes are joined by Donna Malayeri, a Program Manager in the Azure Functions team. Donna joins us to show local debugging of Azure Functions written in JavaScript and C# Class Libraries as well as other features and news. ...

Analysts visit Microsoft AI +R to learn about research approach and demos of projects.

In January 2014, the east coast (PJM) electricity grid experienced an increase in the price of electricity from $31/MWh to $2,680/MWh in a matter of 10 minutes. This extreme price volatility has become the new norm in our electric grids. Building additional peak generation capacity is not environmentally or economically sustainable. Furthermore, the traditional view of Energy Efficiency does not address this need for Energy Flexibility. The solution lies with Demand Response (DR) from the customer side - curtailing demand during peak capacity for financial incentives. However, this is a very hard problem for commercial, industrial and institutional plants, the largest electricity consumers: they cannot model each building as they are all unique, cannot decide which of the 100,000's of control knobs to turn as it is too complex, must rely on rule-based curtailment approaches which are ad hoc, inefficient and do not provide any guarantees for energy reduction. ...

Saloni Sonpal joins Scott Hanselman to discuss the newest offering of the Azure Database family – Azure Database for PostgreSQL, which provides a managed database service for app development and deployment with a Postgres database in minutes and scale on the fly...

This Week on Windows we show off the Surface Laptop with Windows 10S, get in on the Fate of the Furious, and showcase the biggest game titles in the Ultimate Game Sale. Topics covered on this week's episode include: SLING TV Cloud DVR ...

In this video Mikael Mengistu shows us how to build a simple chat app with SignalR Core.

This quick 6 minute video will walk you through how to install and use the Azure Toolkit for IntelliJ to create Apache Spark applications in Scala and submitting it to an Azure HDInsight Spark cluster.

Ran and Arina are back in the studio (actually, they never left :D ) to follow up on their first video to discuss the PowerBI JavaScript SDK. This SDK is a client-side API allows you to communicate with your report and interact with the report within your application as if it were a first-class citizen....

Are you facing an issue in Office 365 and need help to find a solution? Watch this video to learn how our new Support Platform can help you find troubleshooting steps or how you can reach out to our support agents.

We talk with Lena Hall about functional programming and F#. Which is faster, the mouse or keyboard? Walmart tells vendors to get off Amazon's cloud. And using AI to play Ms. Pac Man.

There are countless front-end workflows. In what we're hoping will be the first of a series of episodes on workflows we talk with noted front-end guru and JavaScript master David Wesst (https://blog.davidwesst.com/). JavaScript or TypeScript? Gulp or Grunt? Hear what one expert thinks is the best combination.

Going to Microsoft Inspire 2017 in Washington, DC? Learn about what Voices for Innovation will be doing there.

In this episode, Robert is joined by Phil Japikse, who explores how in modern development practices, unit testing is part of the development process, not a chore to be tackled after you write your code. Phil spends most of the time on Test Driven Development (aka Test Driven Design), where you write a test first and then write just enough code to pass the test and then refine the code as you add more tests. In TDD, the tests embody the requirements the code must satisfy. ...

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to manage and upgrade the ever so important Android Support Libraries in Xamarin and Xamarin.Forms based applications....

In this episode of the MVP Show, we head to Cambridge, England, to visit post-doctoral researcher at MRC Cancer Unit, at the University of Cambridge, speaker and Microsoft MVP, Evelina Gabasova. We also had the chance to explore Cambridge, a university city, and the county town of Cambridgeshire, England, on the River Cam, about 50 miles north of London. The University of Cambridge was founded in 1209, a year after I was born. It is one of the top five universities in the world. I was lucky to stop in so she could drop the knowledge on data science, and educate me on an awesome data exploratory feature on Azure among other things. Watch the video to find out more!

Let's talk about how you can get the most out of Azure DocumentDB! We'll begin with an overview on what to think about when storing data in a document database covering: What is data modeling and why should you care?...

Since its launch in mid-January, the Data Science Bowl Lung Cancer Detection Competition has attracted more than 1,000 submissions. To be successful in this competition, data scientists need to be able to get started quickly and make rapid iterative changes. In this webinar, we show how to compute features of the scanned images in the competition with a pre-trained Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) with Cognitive Toolkit (previously named CNTK), and use these features to classify the scans into cancerous or not cancerous, using a boosted tree with LightGBM library, all in one hour....

Learn how you can speak directly to Microsoft's security engineering teams to influence our products.

Andrew Parsons joins the show to talk about a new competition being launched by Microsoft, called Dream.Build.Play. Dream.Build.Play is a game development competition that is open to all developers, working solo or in teams of up to seven. Create a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) game for one of the categories by December 31, 2017 and you'll get the chance to win cash prizes and show off your game to the world....

MicrosoftML (MML) is a new machine learning package for Microsoft R Server. Microsoft R Server brings you the ability to do parallel and chunked data processing that addresses the restrictions of in-memory open source R. MML adds Microsoft's battle-tested algorithms and data transforms that are used by product teams across Microsoft. This brings new machine learning functionality with increased speed, performance and scale, especially for handling a large corpus of text data and high-dimensional categorical data....

In this episode of the Azure Government video series, Steve Michelotti talks with Anna Roth (Senior Program Manager, Cognitive Services) about Cognitive Services in Azure Government. Anna discusses various aspects of how the technology works and how it enables developers to easily write code against the Cognitive Services APIs in any programming language they choose. In this presentation, you will see several demonstrations of Cognitive Services technologies that can greatly enhance the capabilities of government agencies.

Whether it's called data science, machine learning, or predictive analytics, the combination of new data sources and statistical modeling has produced some truly revolutionary applications. Many of these applications incorporate open source technologies (including R) and research from academic institutions. In this talk, I'll share a few ways that Microsoft is improving the lives of people around the world by applying Statistics, research and open-source software in applications and devices, and describe how Microsoft has integrated R into its data platforms....

This week's Data Exposed show welcomes back Maxim Lukiyanov to talk more about Spark performance tuning with Spark 2.x. Maxim is a Senior PM on the big data HDInsight team and is in the studio today to present Part 2 of his 4-part series....

In this last video in a three part series on Hybrid Cloud, we will explore the value and efficiencies of hybrid cloud vs. fully on premise or fully cloud based scenarios for enterprise customers. Gain insights into how to increase developer productivity, SQL Server efficiency and peak network performance while reducing overall costs. ...