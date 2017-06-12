Last Week on Channel 9: June 5th - June 11th, 2017

While many of our content authors are flying around the world, bring Build to the globe via the Build Tour, last week we've still had a great batch of videos, shows and posts. Here's a select 21 of them...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:30] Microsoft Build Tour Update ...

In this episode, Molly Suver from Xbox Live and Gersh Payzer from Mixer join the show to talk about how you can use Mixer Interactivity to create a more social experience for your players. We will cover the fundamentals such as what both Mixer and Mixer Interactivity are and then dive into a walk through of how you can get Mixer Interactivity integrated into a Unity game. ...

Use Azure Functions to build the applications you need using simple serverless functions that scale automatically to meet demand, without worrying about infrastructure or provisioning servers. ...

The Skype for Business channel for the Microsoft Bot Framework has the ability to reach out directly to Skype for Business clients, without requiring them to contact the bot. This can be useful in proactive messaging, contacting certain users in response to events, or in joining up Skype for Business users with users on other channels used with the Bot Framework (like Facebook Messenger, Slack, Teams etc). But how do you actually send messages from the Bot Framework out to Skype for Business users? In this video I'll show you three ways of doing this:....

Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman to talk about the concept of Virtual Data Centers, which is at the heart of what Azure's software-defined networking stack enables you to do with a combination of vNet Peering, hybrid connectivity, and centralized infrastructure in hub & spoke topologies....

Mads Torgersen shows the C# Language is designed in the open. He shows how issues in the csharplang repository become proposals and shows a few language proposals. The proposals then go to language design meetings, and all the notes for those meetings are included in the repository as well. This open process allows for the community to proposed ideas and interact with the team all the way through release as an official language feature....

Mads Torgersen takes us on a quick look at some C# 7 features by refactoring a fibonacci series generator....

Hi, welcome to Code Conversations! Jon and Maria introduce the show, where you'll see short, code focused interviews with .NET open source developers every Tuesday and Thursday....

This Week on Windows: We celebrate all that is Windows 10 and this week that means we're talking Beauty and the Beast, organizing your Start Menu and playing some Yooka-Laylee! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include the following: Did You Know: Organize Your Start Files with new tile folders ...

The Desktop Bridge enables developers to bring their existing apps and games to the Universal Windows Platform. Through the Windows Store, developers have access to an array of integrated Windows features they can leverage within their application. Join Jerry Nixon, Stefan Wick and Unni Ravindranathan for Part 2 of our special series on the Desktop Bridge, in which they provide us with an in-depth Q&A session on what the Desktop Bridge is, what applications are supported as well as how you can get started leveraging this awesome service....

Microsoft tech troubleshooter extraordinaire Gov Maharaj and I help walk you through troubleshooting solutions to your tech support problems. If you have a problem you want to send us, you can use the Problem Step Recorder in Windows (see this for details on how) and send us the zip file to DefragShow@microsoft.com. We will also be checking comments for problems, but the email address will let us contact you if needed....

Microsoft Research India started project MEC to understand the adoption of quality educational content in India and how technology can help uplift this adoption rate. The platform saw great adoption in India, Middle East, and Africa with millions of users. Jordan and Mauritius deployments are being run at the national level through ministries of education. Swachh Bharat e-learning is powered by this platform, in partnership with Ministry of Urban Development in India to train Municipal Officers across the country....

Azure has two new as a service offerings that allow you to build, manage and scale your WordPress sites using platform as a service. Azure Database for MySQL provides a managed database service for app development and deployment that allows you to stand up a MySQL database in minutes and scale on the fly – with the capabilities you want – like high-availability, security, and recovery built in. Azure Web Apps for Linux allows you to create and deploy mission-critical web apps, like WordPress, that scale with your business via built-in autoscale, load balancing, patching, high availability and continuous deployments with Git or Visual Studio Team Services....

The Desktop Bridge enables developers to bring their existing apps and games to the Universal Windows Platform. Through the Windows Store, developers have access to an array of integrated Windows features they can leverage within their application. Join Jerry Nixon as he welcomes Stefan Wick and Unni Ravindranathan to the show for Part 1 of a special 2 part series, in which they provide us with an in-depth Q&A session on what the Desktop Bridge is, what applications are supported as well as how you can get started leveraging this awesome service....

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks about rendering in the cloud with Karan Batta - Senior PM on the Azure Big Compute team. ...

Boris Hristov describes how to deliver more effective technical presentation.

This week, we take a look at the brand new Xamarin Live Player, enabling developers to continuously develop and debug their Xamarin iOS and Android applications from Visual Studio. James will show you what you need to get started, how to pair your iOS or Android device with Visual Studio 2017 or Visual Studio for Mac, and how to build out an application without having to ever stop coding as the Live Player updates and re-deploys in realtime. ...

How I spent my Valentines Day: Alcatraz Island. How one criminal gang spent their Valentines Day: 275 Gbps DDoS attack over 21 hours. Ouch! Here's what to do if it happens to you. ...

With Windows 10 IoT Core, you can build devices to power your purrrrfect world. Build a Pet Recognition Door by connecting a webcam, infrared motion sensor, servo motors, and OpenCV facial recognition on a Minnowboard Max running Windows IoT Core. This Pet Recognition Door will let your pet come and go, while keeping unwelcome critters from paying you an unexpected visit. Are you feline ready to start creating?...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! So glad everyone is back in the bunker and we got it hidden again. Wait ... what? Patch setup a meeting half way through the show? It must be getting close to year end. Let's see what these three can do in 30 minutes as opposed to an hour!...

On this episode of Eat Sleep Code, Mike Hand shares strategies for training and mentoring as well as some common and some less obvious pitfalls. When and how to give feedback are covered. In addition, Mike shares advice on using code reviews and pair programming to your advantage, and how to be the experienced developer juniors think you are, with the focus on practical dos and don'ts you can start using right away....

The Windows 10 Creators Update comes with new GPIO APIs which enable accurate and efficient measurement of pulse widths. Some devices that benefit are the DHT11/DHT22 temperature and humidity sensors, and certain sonar/distance sensors. We added the Windows.Devices.Gpio.GpioChangeReader class which lets you capture timestamps when a GPIO pin changes state, which you can then use to determine the time between change events....

In this episode, Kaitlin sits down with Natallia Dzenisenka, a young Software Architect. Natallia shares her story and tells young people how to achieve professional success...