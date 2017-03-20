Last Week on Channel 9: March 13th - March 19th, 2017

Now that the Visual Studio Launch is long behind us, our hosts are re-energized and churning out tons of new and great shows, posts and videos. Here's a select 32 from last week here on Channel 9...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:33] Microsoft Data Amp - where data gets to work ...

Automatic emotion recognition from speech is a challenging task which significantly relies on the emotional relevance of specific features extracted from the speech signal. In this study, our goal is to use deep learning to automatically discover emotionally relevant features. It is shown that using a deep Recurrent Neural Network (RNN), we can learn both the short-time frame-level acoustic...

This is a quick tutorial for getting started with C# in VS Code on Windows with .NET Core! ...

In this episode, we will continue our project by hooking up basic mechanics to the store UI. We'll cover the concept of coroutines, as we incorporate logic for showing the dialog. We will also create an inventory database for our merchant which sets the stage for the next part of the series: populating the data. ...

In this session we give you an overview of the Microsoft Bot Framework for developers using two different bot examples, one in Node.js and one in C#. We then talk about DevOps and how it applies to any team developing any solution including bots. ...

In this episode Chris Risner and Thiago Almeida are joined by Adrian Hall, Principle Program Manager on Visual Studio Mobile Center and Azure Mobile Apps. Adrian joins us to go over how you can debug Azure Mobile Apps locally and while running in Azure, how you can view log events as they come in, as well as to talk about his free online book on developing Xamarin apps ...

Watch this video to learn how real-time operations intelligence in Azure can collect, store and analyze logs from any Windows server and Linux source, in Azure or on-premises, so you can react faster. ...

Learn how to use the Azure Stack portal ...

Adrian Hall joins Scott Hanselman to explain the new features and demo push notifications in Azure App Service, which is a secure way to use Azure Mobile Apps to integrate mobile apps with Azure Notification Hubs to receive push notifications. ...

Arif Kureshy joins Scott Hanselman to show how to extend the Common Data Service (CDS) base schema for custom scenarios. CDS ships with over 65 standard entity sets that you can use to build apps for many common scenarios. ...

This week on Windows we're chatting up one of the stars of Assassins Creed, we're giving you a preview of Originals Week in the Windows Store and we'll give you some tips to get around your PC faster than ever before! Also hear from Larry Hryb from Xbox. Exciting stuff! ...

In this video, IntervalZero tours the RTX64 components, highlights key features and tools, and shows how the RTX64 SDK integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Visual Studio to create a powerful yet familiar development environment. Get RTX64 Components on the VS Marketplace. ...

Martin and Martin look at the Custom Speech Service and how it was used in a bot project that Martin Beeby worked on with a company called Beezy. The Custom Speech service allows developers to train a speech recognition engine to specific language data and acoustic models to improve accuracy when used within a website or app. ...

In this episode of the Endpoint Zone with Brad Anderson you'll find a bumper crop of demos of the latest and greatest Enterprise Mobility + Security features! OneDrive for business policy integration in the Office 365 console, custom dashboards with PowerBI, Conditional Access policy that lets you express organizational risk tolerance, device compliance and the new Intune on Azure Console. Brad and Simon also talk through the latest information about the Enterprise Mobility Market including a shocking statistic about just how much Office 365 authentication is done by non-Microsoft identity providers. ...

Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality is about making computing more personal, and many companies and industries have identified this space as the next big, mainstream computing opportunity. Join Lex Thomas as he welcomes Jeremy Rule to the show, as they give us a high level overview of this new frontier many refer to as the “Fourth User Interface” and learn how you can be a part of it. ...

Teaser for The MVP Show. Episodes coming soon! ...

This is the train the trainer video for a presenter preparing to do a demo from the Microsoft community content found at: ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Sam Basu and Ed Charbeneau, for an in-depth discussion about what it means to be a modern Web developer. They cover a lot of ground, including JavaScript frameworks, package managers, ASP.NET Core and how you build a Web solution that relies on a lot of moving parts. They also provide lots of good advice on how you should think about modern Web development, especially if you are new to it. ...

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Matthew Robbins, Microsoft and Xamarin MVP, who shows us through his incredible tools for Xamarin, MFractor. MFractor adds several features so you can make great Xamarin and Xamarin.Forms apps faster. Matthew walks us through the awesome features including a comprehensive XAML analyses, XAML refactoring and code generation, and improved navigation inside of Xamarin Studio. ...

Various types of how-to-knowledge are encoded in natural language instructions: from setting up a tent, to preparing a dish for dinner, and to executing biology lab experiments. These types of instructions are based on procedural language, which poses unique challenges. For example, verbal arguments are commonly elided when they can be inferred from context, e.g., "bake for 30 minutes", not specifying bake what and where. Entities frequently merge and split, e.g., "vinegar" and "oil" merging into "dressing", creating challenges to reference resolution. And disambiguation often requires world knowledge, e.g., ....

Learn the fundamentals of Release Management, how it relates to DevOps, and benefits it and continuous deployment bring to any organization. More specifically, I will present an overview of Release Management. I will also cover what Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Services are. We will look at the new Cross-Platform build system, discuss DevOps practices, and benefits of Release Management. Walk away with the knowledge you need to get started with Release Management Team Services. ...

Shelfie and Microsoft teamed up in a hackfest to build a mobile social media platform to create fundraising photo and video campaigns for nonprofits. Its aim is to build communities around a cause, enhancing awareness, engagement and retention while increasing donations and contributions to the campaigns. Join Jerry Nixon as he welcomes the team from Shelfie, Brendan Barbato and Nathan Geyer, as well as the team from Microsoft, Gavin Bauman and Adina Shanholtz, to the show as they discuss how they implemented Xamarin.Forms and Azure Mobile Services to deliver a cross-platform app for iOS, Android and Windows users that talks to a Ruby on Rails back end migrated from AWS to Microsoft Azure. ...

Last month we got together with the Microsoft Alumni Network and threw a big .NET 15th birthday bash with former .NET team members & rock stars. We caught up with Dee Dee Walsh, who was one of the original Developer Relations and Community person starting before Visual Studio! Dee Dee was most famously known for her Geekfest ...

Ryan Salva and Richard Campbell chat about the various approaches to mobile development today. Ryan talks about how you can use your existing skills in mobile development – if you love C#, you'll love working with the Xamarin framework to build iOS and Android applications. And if web is your thing, Ryan talks about building Cordova-based mobile applications using the Ionic framework. If you want to learn more about mobile development, come to ...

We talk with Thomas Claudius Huber about using UWP to recreate the Visual Studio Shell. We reveal the gender of the Windows Insider Ninja cat. Password rules are BS. And the Azure Window collapses into the sea. ...

This video will show you how to use Microsoft Azure Notification Hub to send push notifications to Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.iOS and UWP applications. ...

Hi y'all! Welcome back to another edition of Dux Quax! Today we're talking Microsoft Enterprise Mobility and Security (EMS) and Enterprise Client & Mobility (ECM) with one of the top dogs at Microsoft! Hope you ...

Hi, everyone. Welcome back to another episode of Dux Quax as we recap all the goodness that Microsoft brought in 2016 and look forward to what's next for SharePoint in 2017. With the release of SharePoint 2016, the addition of SharePoint Integration with PowerApps and Microsoft Flow, and the announcement of SharePoint Feature Pack 1, there has been a tidal wave of SharePoint news this year! What better way to make sense of all the hype and to find out what's next for SharePoint in 2017, than to sit down with Mark Kashman, Senior Product Manager on the SharePoint Marketing Team at Microsoft? ...

In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Ashish and Shital from MS Research to talk about AirSim. ...

This is a quick tutorial for getting set up with Visual Studio and .NET Core. ...

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder delve into the way the Shell uses the registry to provide the Right-Click behavior of a (File Explorer) Folder. We add sub-menus to the Directory context menu, allowing a Command Prompt or PowerShell prompt to be opened in the current folder, either elevated and non-elevated. ...