Last Week on Channel 9: March 6th - March 12th, 2017

The big event of the week was of course the Visual Studio 2017 Launch. If you missed it you can catch it all on-demand here, Visual Studio 2017 Launch

Undeterred by this event, our authors, hosts and posters continued to roll out a wide variety of great videos. Here's just 24 of them...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:59] Announcing Visual Studio 2017 General Availability… and more [Julia Liuson]

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. If you have additional questions for Raymond, please add your questions in the comments section below. You can also find out more development details about Windows and its history on Raymond's blog. ...

Ryan Gaukroger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, talks with Hans Reutter, Principal Service Engineering Manager in Microsoft IT, about how and why we moved our SAP environment to Microsoft Azure. Hans explains how SAP in the cloud has reduced costs and improved the flexibility and scalability of our environment, and he shares best practices for organizations who want to move to Azure. ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...

Scott Hunter and Richard Campbell talk about the latest updates to .NET Core, including the feature complete version of the tooling that is part of the rollout of Visual Studio 2017. Scott talks about how developing in the open, largely on GitHub, has affected his team's development style and the interaction they have with the customers of the product – and that includes direct contributions to the project! You can meet Scott and many of his team at DEVintersection in Orlando at the ...

ServiceNow and Microsoft has strategically partnered over the last year to bring a series of key integrations that enable joint customers to better manage their cloud resources, administer users and track and respond to incidents. This video is a quick summary of the joint work we have done in 2016. ...

MSI had some impressive new innovations announced in early 2017. Among them were their new console-like PCs called the Trident 3, a gaming PC smaller than an XBOX. The slightly larger Nightblade MI3 gaming PC, along with the high-power Aegis series desktops, and finally the monstrous GT83VR extreme gaming laptop packed with a quad-core i7 and two GTX 1080s in SLI. Check out this video to get an insiders look from MSI. ...