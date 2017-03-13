Last Week on Channel 9: March 6th - March 12th, 2017
Description
The big event of the week was of course the Visual Studio 2017 Launch. If you missed it you can catch it all on-demand here, Visual Studio 2017 Launch
Undeterred by this event, our authors, hosts and posters continued to roll out a wide variety of great videos. Here's just 24 of them...
- TWC9: Launch is a Go[ne]! VS 2017 News, Tips, Related Posts, 20 Years in Review and more...
This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including;
- One Dev Question with Raymond Chen - What is the 'Kremlinology' of Windows?
The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. If you have additional questions for Raymond, please add your questions in the comments section below. You can also find out more development details about Windows and its history on Raymond's blog. ...
- Running SAP on Azure reduces costs and increases scale
Ryan Gaukroger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, talks with Hans Reutter, Principal Service Engineering Manager in Microsoft IT, about how and why we moved our SAP environment to Microsoft Azure. Hans explains how SAP in the cloud has reduced costs and improved the flexibility and scalability of our environment, and he shares best practices for organizations who want to move to Azure. ...
- 93 -Clownfish NAT Chiclids
It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...
- DEVintersection Countdown Show on .NET Core with Scott Hunter
Scott Hunter and Richard Campbell talk about the latest updates to .NET Core, including the feature complete version of the tooling that is part of the rollout of Visual Studio 2017. Scott talks about how developing in the open, largely on GitHub, has affected his team's development style and the interaction they have with the customers of the product – and that includes direct contributions to the project! You can meet Scott and many of his team at DEVintersection in Orlando at the ...
- ServiceNow and Microsoft: Better Together
ServiceNow and Microsoft has strategically partnered over the last year to bring a series of key integrations that enable joint customers to better manage their cloud resources, administer users and track and respond to incidents. This video is a quick summary of the joint work we have done in 2016. ...
- MSI Announces New Range of Extreme Gaming Devices
MSI had some impressive new innovations announced in early 2017. Among them were their new console-like PCs called the Trident 3, a gaming PC smaller than an XBOX. The slightly larger Nightblade MI3 gaming PC, along with the high-power Aegis series desktops, and finally the monstrous GT83VR extreme gaming laptop packed with a quad-core i7 and two GTX 1080s in SLI. Check out this video to get an insiders look from MSI. ...
- What's new in C# 7.0 with Mads Torgersen
In this video I invited the illustrious Mads Torgersen to my office to help me out with some code! Our goal was to see how C# 7.0 could be used to improve some existing code. In this video we explored Tuples, Pattern Matching, Local Functions, Out Parameters, and more! I figured that instead of talking about them we would dive into my machine learning library to update some of the older constructs in favor of some of the new syntax. Enjoy! ...
- Azure Advisor
Manbeen Kohli joins Scott Hanselman to explain and demo Azure Advisor, your personalized cloud consultant that guides you to optimal resource configurations. It delivers best practices recommendations to improve the high availability, security and performance of your resources, while looking for opportunities to optimize your overall Azure spend. Get started with Advisor today by visiting https://aka.ms/azureadvisor. ...
- Using Microsoft Flow with PowerApps and the Common Data Service
Arif Kureshy joins Scott Hanselman to show how to use the Common Data Service (CDS) with PowerApps & Microsoft Flow. The Common Data Service is fully integrated with Microsoft Flow. An update to the Common Data Service can trigger workflows built with Microsoft Flow, and you can use the Common Data Service as a place to store data for Microsoft Flow workflows. ...
- Real world usage of the Cortana Intelligence Suite
In this video, Chris Testa-O'Neill meets up with Oliver and Tillman from oh22data to discuss how they are using the Cortana Intelligence Suite to provide real-world solutions in the world of manufacturing. ...
- Cortana, Forza Horizon 3, and more
This Week on Windows: Cortana adds a new skill that just might help keep your digital life in line, Forza Horizon 3 gets some new wheels from across the globe, and we've got Westworld and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Below is a quick summary of all that's in store This Week on Windows! ...
- Limiting SQL Injection
Limiting SQL Injection attacks using stored procedures and application database IDs. ...
- Episode 141: Azure App Service Killer Features with Nick Walker
We talk with Nick Walker about Azure App Services and tons of new features including Linux containers. The Raspberry Pi W adds wireless. Unlimited data in your car. And Blur all the things! ...
- Scott Hunter - .NET Core SDK
Yesterday, we had a big product launch! Visual Studio 2017 is here, and with it come the releases of .NET Core SDK 1.0, and F# 4.1. Check out the posts for all the details: ...
- All About Visual Studio 2017
Cloud, Server, Tools is a live radio show by 3 guys who build and evangelize Microsoft products. Join Scott Klein and his co-hosts Scott Hunter and Brady Gaster as they talk about awesome Microsoft technology. This is a show by developers, for developers and your source for relevant news across Microsoft's products and services including Visual Studio, SQL Server, and Azure. Chat with us live, ask us questions, and listen to the guys who build awesome Microsoft products! Todays' show is all about the GA of Visual Studio 2017! And Scott Hunter spends quality time showing off an AWESOME demo of using dockers in VS! Woohoo! ...
- Tuesdays with Corey: Azure Network Watcher part two
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team is solo this week - Making up for the fact that RICK got a little heavy handed with the editing of the last episode on network watcher. See all the goodness that ended up on the cutting room floor - namely Packet capture and analysis. ...
- Happy Birthday .NET with John Shewchuk
As Technical Fellow and head of engineering for Microsoft's Developer Experience team, John partners on complex software development projects with top startups and Fortune 500 companies. John started Microsoft back in 1993 and led a team that was responsible, at the time, for web programmability and building a unified IDE for Microsoft called Visual InterDev... which eventually became Visual Studio.
In this interview he shares some intriguing stores about building the first .NET and Visual Studio and how .NET changed the industry. ...
- Milliman PowerBI Embedded
Milliman is among the world's largest actuarial and consulting firms, with offices in major cities around the globe. The Life Technology Solutions practice provides products and services to the actuarial community and has implemented PowerBI Embedded into its solutions. In this video, hear Tom Peplow, Development Lead at Milliman discuss the PowerBI implementation with Josh Caplan from Microsoft. ...
- GoingNative 57: VS 20th Anniversary Special
In this special episode commemorating the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio, Steve Carroll sits down with a number of people who have played a big role in the long history of Visual C++. They share their stories using or developing with Visual C++...and carrying huge product boxes and MSDN documentation books around. The following people talked about their history with C++ and Microsoft: ...
- The Science of Managing Our Digital Stuff
Personal Information Management (PIM) is an activity in which an individual stores personal information items (e.g. files, emails and Web favorites) in order to retrieve them later. Despite the fact that PIM is a fundamental computer-based activity and millions of computer users manage their personal information on a daily basis, we nevertheless lack systematic scientific knowledge in this domain. The talk will review findings from a book Prof. Whittaker and I wrote, which was recently published by MIT Press. I will report on multiple studies that...
- Twitter Influencer Score using Machine Learning
Influential authors can drive the sentiment towards a product or service through their opinions and hence it is necessary to identity most influential authors who are expressing their opinion in social channels. One simple way to identify the influential authors is to associate a score that reflects his/her influence among his/her friends, peers and followers. In this experiment, we present a methodology based on semi-supervised ML model to identify influential authors related to a given product or service. We use Twitter social channel as an example to demonstrate the effectiveness of proposed solution. ...
- DEVintersection Countdown Show on Azure Instrumentation with Paul Yuknewicz
Paul Yuknewicz and Richard Campbell talk about the latest instrumentation features available in Microsoft Azure. Paul discusses the suite of tools available to instrument the backend services and front end clients, right down to mobile devices! The reporting generated by these instrumentation suites can be provided in the form of real time dashboards, or even VSTS work items. You can see Paul and a great group of other presenters talking about Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more at ...
- Defrag Tools #175 - Debugging the Network Stack
In this episode of Defrag Tools, Chad Beeder is joined by Jeffrey Tippet from the Windows Networking team to talk about how to debug networking problems in NDIS (Network Driver Interface Specification) using the !ndiskd debugger extension in WinDbg. ...
Follow @CH9
Follow @gduncan411