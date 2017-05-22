Last Week on Channel 9: May 15th - May 21st, 2017

With Build behind us, our authors are back in the studio, turning out some great content. Here's a select 33 videos, shows, posts and episodes from last week here on Channel 9...

A special edition of the MS Dev show, recorded live from the channel 9 stage. Carl and I recap our favorite //Build announcements. Our next few episodes will have in depth coverage of the biggest stories from //Build. ...

In this episode fellow Microsoft MVP Allan Rafuse and myself Dave Kawula had a chance to have a quick sit down with Nick Furnell - vExpert, Veeam Vanguard, and Cloud Architect. We chat about Ransomware protection and what this means for the new world of Cyber Security. During this conversation we also chatted about how to use Veeam Backup and Recovery to prevent downtime due to Malware and Ransomware. ....

This week on Channel 9, guest hosts Killian, Shen and Petri discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:42] Announcing Microsoft Build Tour 2017 [Pete Brown] ...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! Well, is the Secret Bunker somehow on Yelp or FourSquare?? Because we have another guest join the show. He even brought a flag too? What the heck is going on around here. ...

Watch as our host puts the Toughbook 33 through its paces. Then listen in as we hear from Panasonic directly about all of the design, innovation and smart engineering that went into the new Panasonic Toughbook 33. ....

The task of synthesizing programs given only example input-output behaviour is experiencing a surge of interest in the machine learning community. We present two directions for applying machine learning ideas to this task. First we describe the TerpreT framework which uses end-to-end differentiable program interpreters and gradient descent to synthesize programs. We compare...

Manling Zhang joins Scott Hanselman to show off HTTPS support for Azure CDN custom domains, which enables you to deliver secure content via SSL using your own domain name to improve the security of data while in transit. The end-to-end workflow to enable HTTPS for your custom domain is simplified via one-click enablement, complete certificate management, and all with no additional cost. ...

In today's One to Many series I talk about:

01:36 How Power BI started

04:10 The need for a new pricing model ...

In this tutorial we will create a Power BI dashboard from scratch.

It is a Power Bi tutorial for beginners as all the steps are explained in detail, but we are going to do some complex transformations in Power Query and go through the latest updates in Power BI. ...

Let's re-envision the standard 40-hour classroom training. If we were to take the same material, leveraging what we know about human attention and memory, how could we deliver it to maximize the impact? Here's one way, specifically for app security training and software developers. ...

In the second episode of Cloud Gal, we talk to Maoni Stephens, main Garbage Collector (GC) developer of .NET. Maoni explains her work on the Garbage Collector, an automatic memory manager, and provides a high-level overview of this process. She continues with how her journey led her to become one of the most knowledgeable developers of GC, including her trajectory at Microsoft, and her experience with a prominent mentor. She also shares the story of her childhood passion for science and technology, her thoughts on cats and the internet, how she has used dance to balance her work life, and provides some of her thoughts on women in technology fields. ...

This Week on Windows: we're coming to you from Microsoft Build in Seattle, WA – a gathering of developers from around the world to talk about what's coming for Windows 10! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include: Build – Terry Myerson interview ...

Happy Global Accessibility Awareness Day! Join us as we chat with Ian Hamilton about the importance of accessibility and the success of the inaugural Game Accessibility Conference. Ian is a UX design and accessibility consultant. We'll chat about the success of the conference as well as quick ways for you to get started on making your game more accessible! ...

In this show, Justin Scott talks with Azure Cloud Analytics Architect at Microsoft, Beth Zeranski, about steps you can take to get started with machine learning. ...

Important decisions about people are increasingly made by algorithms: Votes are counted; voter rolls are purged; financial aid decisions are made; taxpayers are chosen for audits; air travelers are selected for enhanced search; credit eligibility decisions are made. Citizens, and society as a whole, have an interest in making these processes more transparent. Yet the full basis for these decisions is rarely available to affected people: the algorithm or some inputs may be secret; or the implementation may be secret; or the process may not be precisely described. ....

Taking paper-driven processes online isn't easy – but keeping it secure is a whole other matter. To help, global eSignature and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) leader DocuSign recently used Microsoft Security Risk Detection to provide additional assurance, ensuring its code is always ready to match today's security threats. ...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Mikayla Hutchinson to talk about Visual Studio for Mac, a full-featured IDE built natively for the Mac. Visual Studio for Mac is now generally available and can be used to develop, debug and test mobile apps, Web apps and games. ....

This week we talk with Scott Hunter about the latest .NET announcements from Build. We even cover XAML and some amazing Azure tooling. ...

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Jakub Jedryszek, Azure Developer at Microsoft, who introduces us to the brand new Microsoft Azure mobile application enabling you to monitor and manage your Azure resources from any iOS and Android device. Jakub walks us through how the team built the native applications with Xamarin and share code across all platforms. He also shows off all of the awesome features of this new app that is available today. ...

Join us at GDC 2017 as we honor three amazing developers with ID@Xbox Gaming For Everyone Awards. We talk with the award winners about their games, chat with Katy Jo Wright the director of Gaming for Everyone at Xbox, and Mark DeLoura the winner of the 2017 Game Developer Ambassador Award. We'll dive into accessibility as well as how we as game developers can harness our abilities to develop games that can share our unique perspectives, raise the voices of others, and change the world! ...

Audrey Colle just celebrated 17 years at Microsoft. She worked in many business units from speech recognition, communication APIs, Bing ranking, Advertising platform, Data Group and is now an engineering manager in the AzureCAT team (Customer Advisory Team). She has a passion for big data and analysis and loves learning every day. With her husband and their 2 kids, they love all the outdoor the northwest ...

Dr. Neil and Golnaz show YOU how to use Microsoft's Surface Hub ...

Based on the proven analytics engine in SQL Server Analysis Services, Azure Analysis Services is an enterprise grade OLAP engine and BI modeling platform, offered as a fully managed platform-as-a-service (PaaS). Azure Analysis Services enables developers and BI professionals to create BI Semantic Models that can power highly interactive and rich analytical experiences in BI tools and custom applications. ...

You may be surprised to learn that Microsoft has embraced open source in Windows Server 2016 and across applications and development tools. Watch this video learn how you can work with Linux and other Open Source platforms and applications with Windows Server 2016. There are many, many optimizations that Microsoft has made to do this well. ...

Saveen Reddy, Principal PM Manager in the Big Data team, is back in the Channel 9 studios for the week's Data Exposed show to talk about U-SQL batch query execution. This is awesome, because Saveen spends 30 minutes walking us through the details of what happens when a U-SQL job is submitted. ...

A quarter of a million computers were flash ransomed last Friday, May 12, 2017. It's the WannaCry malware (or WannaCrypt, or WanaCrypt0r, or Wanna Decryptor) and it's now so infamous it already has its own Wikipedia page. In this first video, I'll lay out the exploit and attack. ...

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights announced a landmark five-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. As part of the agreement, Microsoft will provide a grant of $5 million (USD) to support the work of the UN Human Rights Office. ...

A single glimpse is hardly enough to triangulate the 3D shapes of a scene. However, training examples are readily available, so statistical models can be trained to map appearance to shape. The details matter, because 3D shapes have different representations and can have many degrees of freedom, and training data is rarely as clean as we'd wish. ...

Arguably, most excitement about deep learning revolves around the performance of convolutional neural networks and their ability to automatically extract useful features from signals. In this talk I will present work from AMLAB where we generalize these convolutions. First we study convolutions on graphs and propose a simple new method to learn embeddings of graphs which are subsequently used for semi-supervised learning and link prediction. ...

I had the privilege of spending some time with Steve Sanderson while he was on a brief stint on the Redmond Campus. In this video we took a look at the ASP.NET Core templates for Angular, React, and others. Some of the interesting features of the templates include hot module replacement (HMR), server-side pre-rendering, and production builds. ...

By now you have probably heard about the WannaCrypt Ransomware attack that occurred on May 12, 2017. Despite the initial attack being stopped accidentally on May 13th by a savvy antimalware analyst, we expect future attacks using the exploits from WannaCrypt. This short video will provide some actions you can take to conduct a "Hasty Defense" against these exploits. ...