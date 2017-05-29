Last Week on Channel 9: May 22nd - May 28th, 2017

Here's 27 select shows, posts, episodes, videos and show's from last week, here on Channel 9...

This week we talk with Jeff Hollan about serverless, logic apps, and Azure Functions. And is Docker dead already? ...

This week on Channel 9, Nikola and Vlad discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:42] Meet the new Surface Pro [Panos Panay] ...

In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Bob as he walks through the process for upgrading a RaceFlight quadcopter. We even hover it in the studio. :) ...

In this episode of the Adam and Patrick Unplugged Show, we were at SQL Saturday NYC and thought we would bring in a few guests to join us and talk about what they are doing and what they could share with you! ...

Lyle talks to Abraham Mathew, Principal Software Engineering Manager and Jagdish Patel, Senior Software Engineer about the multiple deployment models the Office Online team has gone through along their journey from physical servers and capital expense to Azure Classic to their current deployment model - automating Azure ARM to deploy thousands of servers distributed globally. ...

In this episode Thiago Almeida and Romit Girdhar are joined by OP Ravi, Principal Program Manager working on the Azure Time Series Insights service. It is a fully managed analytics, storage, and visualization service that makes it simple to explore and analyze billions of IoT events simultaneously. OP join us to explain what the Time Series Insights service is, it's core scenarios, and some great demos. ...

In this episode Dave Kawula MVP @DaveKawula gave a presentation on OneDrive for Business at the Calgary Microsoft User Group. This presentation shows some use cases on how to Migrate your Fileservers and NAS devices to OneDrive for Business and SharePoint online. This is done using a technique called a symbolic link...

Incredible, world-changing software innovations often come from students. Social networks, music services, photo apps, games, gadgets and robotics - the list goes on. We are looking for the next big thing and we know students like you are going to build it. The Imagine Cup, Microsofts premier international competition for young developers, is your chance to show off your best and boldest software...

In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the first of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier covers the different connection options (VPN and ExpressRoute) and provides a brief overview of what they are, connectivity models, partner solutions, and an overview of ExpressRoute peerings. ...

In this episode, Soumow sits with Charlotte Yarkoni, Corporate Vice President of the newly created Growth and Ecosystem division at Microsoft. Charlotte talks about growth and adoption of Azure and her career journey and the different roles she has held in her career. ...

This Week on Windows we're getting ready for summer with some of the hottest new devices, TV show season premiers and sales on some killer apps! Plus we've got the latest from the big Microsoft Event in China! Other topics discussed in this episode include: ...

IT Showcase brought together IT Experts from our Cloud at Microsoft course to answer your questions about how Microsoft IT designs, develops, implements, and monitors cloud solutions at Microsoft. In this session, they discuss infrastructure as code, Azure security, and strategies for migrating applications, cloud adoption challenges, Azure architecture, data management in Azure, and much more. ...

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. ...

We talk with Joseph Hill, one of the Xamarin co-founders about Visual Studio for the Mac and how you can do live UX design. ...

A symposium presenting how an international consortium that is working to build the first full-scale simulation of a complex social-ecological system. The Island Digital Ecosystem Avatar (IDEA) is an open science initiative to build use-oriented simulations (avatars) of entire systems starting with the islands of Tetiaroa and Moorea, French Polynesia. The IDEA is a sustainability simulator modeling links and feedbacks between climate, environment, biodiversity, and human activities across a coupled marine-terrestrial landscape. ...

Managed Disks are an exciting new feature from Azure, designed to help with the availability, manageability, scalability, and performance of virtual machine disks storage within Azure. This video walks you through the resiliency advantages of using Managed Disks and then gives you an overview of how to migrate your existing VMs to Managed Disks.

In this episode Dmitry is joined by Eric Kang, Program Manager for SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) who is back on the show to talk about how Visual Studio 2017, SSDT and SQL Server 2016/SQL Database (on Azure) can be used in both migration and state based database development approaches. We'll also show you how to make SQL development integrated into a Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) as part of your DevOps pipeline ...

Today, one can Lyft a ride andAirBnb home away from home all in minutes. However, when comes to planning for our children's enrichment activities, it takes us poor parents hours and days. Now 6crickets.com is going to change all that. 6crickets offers one easy stop for parents to discover, schedule, book and share children's camps and classes and helps enrichment providers and schools manage their enrichment offerings. 6crickets is actively serving parents, providers, and schools in Seattle area, Bay Area, and San Diego. ...

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks (and Demos) the coolness of Azure Cloud Shell (in both AzureCLI and PowerShell versions). ....

What? An Azure Search video that doesn't have Liam Cavanaugh in it? Hey, that's ok, because in the Studio today is someone equally as awesome, Evan Boyle, a Software Engineer on the Azure Search team. Evan is in the studio today to show off AzSearch.js, a JavaScript library that makes incorporating and building Azure Search into your applications much easier. An all-demo show, Evan kicks things off explaining some of the challenges of building search capabilities into an application, including the time consuming process to navigate and search through data and build that capability into your application. ...

Lyle catches up with Ravi Tadepalli, Principal Software Engineering Manager in Microsoft IT, about a site you've probably visited before, http://events.microsoft.com/. The Modern Events platform surfaces in-person and online Microsoft events from around the globe pulled from multiple disparate event management SaaS offerings. It has a responsive UI design for consistent user experience across multiple form factors, and is powered by Azure Search for searching/filtering for events by multiple categories, audience types, product types, language and geographical location. ...

In this quick interview, we talk to Jan Kotas, who was involved from the very beginning of .NET's "Rotor" -- a shared source, cross-platform version of .NET from the early days. Jan is now an architect on .NET Core and shares some of his stories building and open sourcing .NET.

Unlike traditional machine learning methods, humans often learn from natural language instruction. As users become increasingly accustomed to interacting with computer devices using speech, their interest in instructing these devices in natural language is likely to grow.



We present our Learning by Instruction Agent (LIA), an intelligent personal agent that users can teach to perform new action sequences to achieve new commands, using solely natural language interaction. LIA uses a CCG semantic parser to ground the semantics of each command in terms of primitive executable procedures defined in terms of the sensors and effectors of the agent. ...

The design of fast, scalable, and correct concurrent systems remains a notoriously difficult task. Particularly problematic is the design of fast and scalable concurrent search data structures, which lie at the core of many modern systems. In this talk, I will present generic solutions to address this problem. I will first present a set of patterns that when applied, result in concurrent search data structures that scale across different platforms, workloads, and metrics (universally). These patterns can be used to improve existing algorithms, as well as to design new concurrent data structure algorithms from scratch - thus greatly simplifying this process. ...

Social multimedia refers to the multimedia content generated by social network users for social interactions. The increasing popularity of online social networks accumulates large amount of social network activity records, which makes the analysis of online social activities possible. The large-scale data have attracted people from both industrial and academic to mine interesting patterns from the hidden signals in the online users' activities. ...

this video will show you how to login from Xamarin Forms to ASP.NET Identity. That includes showing how to create the HTTP Request with the login and password data, creating the XAML page and the ViewModel. ...