Last Week on Channel 9: May 29th - June 4th, 2017

We talk with Paul Thurrott about his thoughts on Microsoft. We solve part of the uppercase/lowercase mystery, and apparently Swag is an acronym. ... ...

Microsoft's Peter Han shows off the latest Windows consumer, commercial, education, and gaming devices announced by OEM partners at COMPUTEX 2017. From beautiful thin and light laptops, to ruggedized tablets, 2-in-1s, and powerful gaming rigs it's clear that Windows users will have a ton of great devices to choose from in 2017. ...

Microsoft's Peter Han shows off the latest Windows Mixed Reality headset designs from ASUS, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and HP during the Microsoft Keynote at Computex 2017. These headsets, coming to market this holiday, use Microsoft's platform to enable a single and consistent user interface, standardized inputs, and a universal app platform for developers. ...

In this episode, chapter lead Jacob is joined by Peter Provost who is a Microsoft PM that is also a MultiGP chapter organizer in Colorado.

Let's build the next generation of network drivers! We are building a new extension to WDF that should make you more productive as you write your NIC driver. In this first video session, we'll show you how we're joining the productivity of WDF with the networking expertise of NDIS.

This week's Data Exposed show welcomes back Maxim Lukiyanov to kick off a 4-part series on Spark performance tuning with Spark 2.x. Maxim is a Senior PM on the big data HDInsight team and is in the studio today to present Part 1 of his 4-part series. ...

Learn about the data governance capabilities of the Security & Compliance Center in Office 365 with Sr. PM, Nishan DeSilva. See the demonstration of data lifecycle tools available out of the box in Office365. ...

Luxembourg-based startup TadaWeb is helping organizations better understand online information by cloning key processes and replaying them at the speed of a computer. Hear from founder Genna Elvin as she outlines the pitfalls of taking advice and the benefits of finding the right partners early on.

In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the second of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier explains ExpressRoute peerings and describes the process for getting an ExpressRoute circuit to work for you. ...

During the Build conference, I caught up with my friend Brett Morrison. Brett is an entrepreneur, executive, and hands-on developer, who has been using Microsoft products and .NET throughout his career. He founded startups, such as Onestop and ememories, and also worked for SpaceX.

We hope you were able to attend the Microsoft Build 2017 Conference? Did you miss it? You're in luck, watch "The Best of Microsoft Build 2017 Webcast"! Software continues to transform the world in remarkable ways and developers are at the center of it. We have a "special" on demand version of our Best of Microsoft Build webcast where we have taken the best rated content, announcements and solutions, and consolidated into them into one hour live session Check it out today.

This Week on Windows we're helping you get your groove on with a sweet new offer, we talk about Mixer, Microsoft's new streaming service, plus we're showcasing some of the sick new devices announced at Computex! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include:...

In this talk, I will discuss how to relax design constraints in quantum information processing in two distinct ways. First, I discuss using principled approaches to statistical inference to make more efficient use of data gathered from quantum devices. Second, I discuss how to use efficient heuristics for experiment design to achieve practical control in modern experimental systems. Together, these approaches provide a practical path forward to more challenging and exciting experimental quantum computing tasks.

We have Clint Rutkas and Michael Crump, Technical Product Managers at Microsoft that look after the Universal Windows Platform....

Static verification of performance properties of programs is an important problem that has attracted a lot of research. However, most existing tools infer best-effort upper bounds and hope that they match users expectations. In this talk, I will present a system for specifying and verifying resources usage bounds of functional programs that use data types, higher-order functions and memoization.....

Rio 2016 shattered streaming records in the sports category, with over 3 billion minutes streamed. More than one-third of those who streamed the Games did so from connected TV devices. Azure made this scale and reach possible. Microsoft goal was to deliver more channels and content in real time across all devices in a high-definition, glitch-free livestream experience. And this goal was did just that – and with zero downtime in all 19 days of the event as Olympics history was made. Azure's records for the Rio games include:...

In this episode, Robert is joined by Steve Jones and special guest host Scott Klein to discuss database DevOps. Steve shows how you can use the Redgate Data Tools (ReadyRoll Core, SQL Prompt Core and SQL Search) that are included in Visual Studio Enterprise 2017 to extend DevOps practices to SQL Server and Azure SQL databases and increase your productivity while doing database development. ...

Anthony Borton provides an overview of the Test Case Explorer v2 extension, and walks through how you can use it. The extension was created by Mathias Olausson and Mattias Skold. It enable users to manage their test cases and clone test plans and suites. ...

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a a look at the brand new IDE, Visual Studio for Mac. Everything you love from Visual Studio in a powerful native macOS IDE enabling developers to create beautiful native mobile clients for iOS, Android, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS with Xamarin and amazing backends powered by .NET Core and ASP.NET from one IDE. There is a ton packed into Visual Studio for Mac, so let's walk through getting started!....

This is first Xamarin Online Training Session with MVP Yiğit Özaksüt. Topic is Introduction to Xamarin.

Learn how to use access token to invoke protected ASP.NET web services from Xamarin Forms.

On this episode of Eat Sleep Code, James Chambers unpacks the highlights from Microsoft Build 2017. The importance of AI and Machine Learning for developers is discussed. James shares his interest in using software for humanitarian efforts....

Robust Choice Cloud Solution Inc. is a startup company with a great portfolio of projects in several areas like: Meeting and Decision Support Systems, Artificial Intelligence for Emergencies, Sustainability Decision Support Tool and so on. One of their solutions offers, Cityplus.io, automates disaster recover resource obtainment to support affected citizens....

GoodbyeWorld Games is the Los Angeles-based studio behind “Close Your,” a first-person interactive short story. In the game, you live an entire life from birth to death and make decisions big and small that shape the outcome of that life. The catch is that each scene lasts only as long as you can keep your eyes open. The game uses your webcam to track your eyes in real life, so every time you blink, you skip forward: could be five seconds or five years. Life literally flashes before your eyes as you try desperately to hold onto each fleeting moment....

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team recaps some of the cool technologies and announcements recently discussed at Microsoft Build. In this episode Corey talks (and Demos) the coolness of our new M-Series machines with hyper-threading and nested virtualization. ...

For the next couple months we're going to revisit Build 2017, each post focusing on different aspects and technologies presented. Not every session will be listed, just a select set, hopefully enough to wet your appetite. All the on-demand sessions can be found and the Channel 9 Build event site. This post highlights a select set of sessions from the many (134!) pre-recorded sessions ...

Bob Waltenspiel and Dave Phillips discuss the networking events, podcasting, studio management, and training that make up the IT in the D project, which occupies their spare time....

We talk with Vikas Bhatia and Shawn Henry about smarter device connectivity using project Rome. This is definitely the most pun we've had in a long time....

