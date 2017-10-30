Last Week on Channel 9: October 23rd - October 29th, 2017

15 select videos, shows, episodes and posts from last week, here on Channel 9

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update introduces vibrant new features and enhancements for developers. This video highlights just a few of the cool new things to try out. Learn more about what's new for developers at http://aka.ms/Win10UpdateForDevs.

In this video you will learn more about the Server Overview module and how to check the overall status of a managed server.

At Microsoft, we do everything we can to help our people be productive, learn quickly, and stay focused on their work. Our internal program—Work Smart—helps teach people how to be their most productive using Microsoft solutions. Work Smart includes how-to guides, videos, and quick tips for using Microsoft technologies. The Work Smart playbook gives you plans, templates, and customizable productivity guides. We'll walk you through the playbook and show you how to set up your own Work Smart program....

Modern society is built on software platforms that encompass a great deal of our lives. While this is well known, software is invented by people and this comes at considerable cost. Notably, approximately $331.7 billion are paid, in the U.S. alone, in wages every year for this purpose. Generally, developers in industry use programming languages to create their software, but there exists significant dispersion in the designs of competing language products. In some cases, this dispersion leads to trivial design inconsistencies (e.g., the meaning of the symbol +), while in other cases the approaches are radically different. Studies in the literature show that some of the broader debates, like the classic ones on static vs. dynamic typing or competing syntactic designs, provide consistent and replicable results in regard to their human factors impacts. For example, programmers can generally write correct programs more quickly using static typing than dynamic for reasons that are now known. In this talk, we will discuss three facets of language design dispersion, sometimes colloquially referred to as the "programming language wars." First, we will flesh out the broader impacts inventing software has on society, including its cost to industry, education, and government. Second, recent evidence has shown that even research scholars are not gathering replicable and reliable data on the problem. Finally, we will give an overview of the facts now known about competing alternatives (e.g., types, syntax, compiler error design, lambdas).

Integrate your Windows Server Essentials on-premise applications and networks in the cloud with a virtual network in Azure. In this first of two videos, we will provide an overview of the benefits and how this works. In the second video, we will provide a demo to show you how to implement an Azure virtual network with Windows Server 2016 Essentials.

We will be presenting a series of online tutorial sessions to introduce and provide examples of the work that is possible in the Catapult Academic environment.

Telmo Sampaio joins Scott Hanselman to discuss Azure Building Blocks 2.0 (azbb), which is an open-source command line tool and set of Azure Resource Manager templates designed to simplify deployment of Azure resources. It enables you to use infrastructure as code in Azure without worrying about the complexity of ARM resources....

This week, James is joined by friend of the show David Ortinau, Xamarin.Forms Program Manager, who introduces us to the latest and greatest features in the latest release of Xamarin.Forms 2.4. David walks us through fast renderers, macOS, .NET Standard support, and a whole lot more! Show Links: Xamarin.Forms 2.4 Release Notes...

It's time for another LiveStream Episode of the Patch and Switch show!!! Two IT guys (Patch and Switch) who are talking about whatever comes up. Can you say Tangent! Ultimately it's the Chat Room where everyone hangs out and contributes to the show, so make sure to load it up during the LiveStream! ...

Join us as we explore the latest Windows devices from Lenovo. See the latest premium Windows features, 8th generation Intel processors and hardware innovations like touch, ink, facial recognition, far-field microphone technology and a new mixed reality headset.

Christopher Bishop has a fireside chat with Harry Shum, executive vice president of Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research group, discussing Microsoft Research's advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and security and privacy. They finish their discussion by taking questions from the audience.

Steve Lasker joins Donovan Brown to explain Azure Container Registry (ACR) Geo-replication. With ACR, you can now manage your global Azure footprint as one resource, enabling network-close deployments of your Docker containers. With regionalized WebHooks, you can deploy regions as your images arrive....

We talk with Rachel Nabors about all things animation, and she comes bearing discount codes. CCleaner is infected. Machine learning in the browser. And Edge comes to iOS and Android.