Last Week on Channel 9: October 30th - November 5th, 2017

Here are a select 12 videos, shows, episodes and posts from last week, here on Channel 9...

Robots manipulate with super-human speed and dexterity on factory floors. But yet they fail even under moderate amounts of clutter or uncertainty. However, human teleoperators perform remarkable acts of manipulation with the same hardware. My research goal is to bridge the gap between what robotic manipulators can do now and what they are capable of doing. What human operators intuitively possess that robots lack are models of interaction between the manipulator and the world that go beyond pick-and-place. I will describe our work on nonprehensile physics-based manipulation that has produced simple but effective models, integrated with proprioception and perception, that has enabled robots to fearlessly push, pull, and slide objects, and reconfigure clutter that comes in the way of their primary task....

The new Acer Predator Orion 9000 gaming system can be configured with up to an 18 core Intel i9 Extreme processor, 128GB of RAM, 14TB of storage and 4 graphics cards!!! Couple that with the Acer Predator X35 Monitor that features 200Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time and you have got yourself a gaming beast!

In this video, we will show you how to set up a cloud-based virtual network with Microsoft Azure and connect it back to your on-premise environment with the Windows Server 2016 Essentials dashboard.

The Heroes of the Cloud are in danger and Container saves the day with a great idea to rescue Nano Man and control the giant monster app!

This is the recording of a session I hosted for the "VoxxedDays" conference in Belgrade. The talk is about the Serverless Framework and how it helps pushing the same codebase to Azure Functions, AWS Lambda and other cloud providers....

Emily Lawton joins Scott Hanselman to discuss what's new in Azure Cosmos DB's API for Mongo DB, including new preview features such as support for the aggregation pipeline and unique indexes. They discuss tips and tricks for importing large backups using MongoDB Tools....

In this episode, Robert is joined by Daniel Plaisted, who talks about MSBuild and improvements that have been made for .NET Core and .NET Standard projects. He also discusses MSBuild Structured Logging, and how it drastically simplifies investigating and debugging MSBuild builds.

Soumow sits with Ross Smith, Director Skype for Good. Ross is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and blogger.

Author of The Practical Guide to Defect Prevention and holds seven patents. ...

Veljko Vasic demos the built-in automatic tuning intelligence mechanism in Azure SQL Database to show Seth Juarez how it can automatically tune and improve query performance by dynamically adapting the database to your workload. Automatic tuning in Azure SQL Database might be one of the most important features that you can enable on Azure SQL Database to optimize the performance of your queries....

In this episode of the MVP Show, Seth met with Iris Classon in her hometown of Stavanger, Norway. At a quaint coffee shop in the charming Fargegaten/Øvre Holmegate (Upper Holm Street/Color Street), Iris talked about microservice deployment models, security, and multitenant authentication. After talking about the cloud, Seth felt awe-inspired to deploy to the cloud himself! Up to the clouds above, Iris took Seth to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) where they talked about her life before becoming a developer, some of her first projects, and Seth's fitness abilities....