Last Week on Channel 9: October 9th - October 15th, 2017

Learn Cloud Infrastructure Automation and provisioning of Microsoft Azure cloud services with HashiCorp Terraform.

In this video, we compare 40GB networking vs. 1Gb networking in real-world scenarios. See how network traffic is affected not only by the 40GB networking but also by the number of hard drives traffic is moving across and hard drive types.

Check out the latest mixed reality headsets from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS. We will walk you through all of them, discuss the exciting software available as well as reveal general pricing.

With this month's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Mixed Reality (MR) is going to be big. Looking to get on this bandwagon? 100 to 250, these Mixed Reality resources will get you on the way...

I will present the main algorithms to achieve robust, 6-DOF, state estimation for mobile robots using passive sensing. Since cameras alone are not robust enough to high-speed motion and high-dynamic range scenes, I will describe how IMUs and event-based cameras can be fused with visual information to achieve higher accuracy and robustness. I will, therefore, dig into the topic of event-based cameras, which are revolutionary sensors with a latency of microseconds, a very high dynamic range, and a measurement update rate that is almost a million time faster than standard cameras. Finally, I will show concrete applications of these methods in autonomous navigation of vision-controlled drones.

In April of 2016, an early VR title called Audioshield was released on Steam, the largest PC gaming community in the world. According to Steam stats, gamers have played more than 693,000 hours of Audioshield since its release. A research project at San Francisco State University found that the calorie burn of players in Audioshield is roughly the same as someone running an equivalent time on an elliptical in the gym. At an average of 6.86 calories per minute, Steam players have cumulatively burned more than 152,000,000 calories playing Audioshield, the equivalent of running to the moon and back six times. Another game in the study, a boxing title called Thrill of the Fight, was not only the metabolic equivalent of real-world boxing, but also the equivalent of uphill competitive bike racing, like the Tour De France. And yet...

Many of the major security problems are caused by small programming errors, which could be avoided by automating menial programming tasks through program synthesis. However, program synthesis is still limited to a few lines of code at a time. In this talk, I will discuss fundamental problems that limit the scalability of existing program synthesis algorithms and suggest a new algorithmic principle to overcome these problems. For the sake of simplicity, we formulate the algorithm for quantified Boolean formulas (QBFs). It already significantly improves over the state of the art in QBF solving and I will report on some initial, promising experiments on applying the algorithm to program synthesis. The last part of the talk will focus on quantitative synthesis problems. While often believed to be even harder than regular synthesis problems, I will show that quantitative synthesis can, in fact, be simpler. By exploiting approximate model counting via universal hashing, we can synthesize approximately optimal solutions with a polynomial number of SAT queries. The algorithm not only establishes a complexity result but also proved useful in two case studies on quantitative information flow and on approximate program synthesis.

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at the new integrated Android SDK Manage for Visual Studio for Mac. Show Links: Android SDK Documentation...

When you have decades' worth of data to move to the cloud, where do you start? What's the most efficient way to transition to cloud technology, and what's the right order of operations? When on the verge of moving nearly all Microsoft operations to the cloud, our pros had these questions—and more. Now that we're more than 90 percent in the cloud, Senior Service Engineer Mel Lowe offers answers for those facing the same massive undertaking....

On this Episode of Eat Sleep Code, guest Michael Crump talks about why Azure is important to .NET developers. We learn how Azure goes beyond virtualization, hosting databases and deploying websites. Michael talks about his experience with Azure coming from a C# client app background and the "ah-ha!" moment with the benefits of moving to the cloud. ...