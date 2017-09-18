Last Week on Channel 9: September 11th - September -17th, 2017

Just 16? Yep, but it's an awesome 16! Here's a select few, 16 as a matter of fact, shows, posts, episodes and videos from last week, here on Channel 9...

This week on Channel 9, Christina and Seth discuss the week's top developer news, including; [00:43] Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017...

In this episode of On.NET, we have a special guest, Beth Massi, who provides us with her insight around .NET Conf 2017 and what to expect – there will be a few surprises so please definitely tune in. [00:20] Overview of .NET Conf by Beth, discussion around concurrent tracks with 40+ sessions over 3 days

[00:39] Day 1 keynote live stream from DEVIntersection Europe in Stockholm, Sweden, with Scott Hunter, Miguel de Icaza, and Mads Torgersen in front of a live audience...

Dushyant Gill joins Scott Hanselman to talk about Azure Service Health. When issues in Azure services affect your business-critical resources, Azure Service Health notifies you and your teams, helps you understand the impacts of the issue, and keeps you updated as the issue is resolved. It also helps you prepare for planned maintenance and changes that could affect the availability of your resources....

The characteristic durations of speech sounds vary considerably across languages, dialects, and even speakers of the same dialect. Analyses of increasingly large speech corpora reveal, however, that temporal variation in speech is highly constrained. Within a language/dialect, different speakers produce duration patterns -- such as the distinction in length between tense and lax vowels -- that are related by simple translation and scaling transformations. These transformations are ...

This Week on Windows: we're breaking down big Windows 10 Fall Creators Update news, we're giving you tips to help you get the most out of Windows Inking and we've got one Ultimate Fall TV Guide! Specific topics covered in this week's episode include: Fall Creators Update announcement

New Windows 10 themes...

The 'One Dev Question with Raymond Chen' video series is part of the One Dev Minute channel. In this series, longtime Microsoft developer and semi-official Windows historian Raymond Chen covers a series of questions about Microsoft Windows development, team culture, and/or history. ...

In a previous video I had the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of blockchain. In this entry I was able to spend more time with Mark discussing the Coco Framework. This frameworks is designed to ameliorate some of the challenges of working with blockchain in a business environment. Some of the main areas of improvement include: Privacy...

In this episode Dmitry Lyalin is joined by Jeremy Likness, a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft and the coder behind Sterling DB, an open source project originally created for Silverlight data storage. Jeremy will cover what recently inspired him to convert this 2010 built data library and port it to run on .NET Core 2.0 thanks to advances in .NET Standard 2.0 that made it (finally) possible. He'll show us exactly how easy it was to port, demo the code actually running against some sample solutions and discuss his views on .NET Core 2.0, and why we believe it's finally ready to go big with open source project developers, enterprises and beyond....

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at look at how to optimize complex cells in a ListView using the DataTemplate selector feature of Xamarin.Forms....

Dan Taylor joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how the Snapshot Debugger in Application Insights can help you identify the root cause of issues in your production environment without having to repro them locally. Dan shows how by adding the Microsoft.ApplicationInsights.SnapshotCollector NuGet package to your app, you can get view full-process snapshots containing local variables the moment exceptions are thrown in production....

Transitioning to the cloud? Adopting cloud technology requires that you support legacy applications as well as new application models for cloud computing—like platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). Listen in as our experts talk about how we evaluated our network and redesigned our infrastructure to support the cloud-first, mobile-first culture at Microsoft. These questions — and more — are discussed during this session: [30:45] How do you distinguish between managed and unmanaged clients?...

Entity Framework Core 2 was released recently. In today's episode we explore a new feature called Global Query Filters. See how query filters can be applied globally to easily support features such as soft delete and even multi-tenancy. ...

Vidya Srinivasan is a Program Manager at Microsoft working on SharePoint and Office 365- the most popular content collaboration and productivity suite in the world. She holds a Bachelors and Master's degree in Computer Science and loves to tinker with tech to hack-for-good. Vidya is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in tech, and has been a part of the Grace Hopper Conference Leadership since 2014 chairing technical and career tracks. She has spoken about many technical and career topics in varied settings including panels, presentations, podcasts, keynotes and guest lectures....

Azure Event Grid is a fully-managed intelligent event routing service that allows for uniform event consumption using a publish-subscribe model. Learn how to use Azure Event Grid to react to relevant events across both Azure and non-Azure services in near-real time fashion. ...

An overview of how Automatic Speech Recognition systems work and some of the challenges.