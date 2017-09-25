Last Week on Channel 9: September 18th - September 24th, 2017

Everyone was pretty swamped preparing for Ignite, yet our great hosts, producers and guests still delivered a good batch of new shows, posts and episodes. Here's a select 18 of them...

So far in this course, we saw the high level AI concepts and we build a chatbot bound to a LUIS app. We also saw how to take advantage of the Linguistic Analysis API to perform natural search queries against external data sources. In this episode, we will send documents to our chatbot that will automatically tag and route them into a document management system thanks to Text Analytics, Entity Linking & Language Understanding Intelligent Service.

We talk with the EVGA product development team about their overclockable laptop the SC15. The laptop is super thin and super fast with some unique features like an IPS 120hz G-Sync display for smooth gaming.

Microsoft, Facebook, Telxius celebrate the completion of the Marea cable in Virginia

This video provides an overview on Project "Honolulu". Download the Technical Preview today at http://aka.ms/HonoluluDownload.

Microsoft and Intel discuss the latest Purley product launch from Intel. This major Xeon processor update is bringing large performance gains, greater than 50% memory bandwidth and increased core counts. Watch this video to get the details on why you should be thinking about server upgrades leveraging the latest processor and Windows Server capabilities available.

This Week on Windows we're talking about some of the people behind Windows Mixed Reality, showcase a story of how a jewelry designer is using Windows 10 to help the people of El Salvador and we're helping you customize your start screen! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include: Making mixed reality

A look at how CSS Grid Layout went from an idea to a reality shipping in all major browsers in 2017.

The Fluent Design System helps you create modern, clean UI that incorporates light, depth, motion, material, and scale. This video shows some of the new controls and features that make it easy enhance your app with Fluent Design. For more information, check out: aka.ms/design

We talk with Dan Rosanova about Azure Event Grid. And now Cortana is in your echo.

Hariharan Jayaraman joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how HashiCorp Terraform provides an easy way to define and deploy cloud infrastructure using HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). This custom language is easy to write and easy to understand, and Hariharan gives you the steps to start using Terraform with Azure. For more information, see: Install and configure Terraform to provision VMs and other infrastructure into Azure (docs)

Patch and Switch are on the Road to Microsoft Ignite! Attending #msignite and trying to decide how you are going to view the Vision Keynote? @PatchandSwitch break down the options and unveil who their guests will be for the "Morning Show" viewing option in Hall E1! See you at Microsoft Ignite! Orlando, Florida - September 25th - 29th.

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily install Visual Studio Previews, which runs side-by-side the standard install. Show Links: Visual Studio 2017 Preview

Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sat down with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities around notification and scheduling maintenance on your own timeline. Note: During September, customers can test the new experience in the US West Central region by creating new VMs in the region, and use this link to the Azure portal: http://aka.ms/plannedmaintenancepreview