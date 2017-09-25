Last Week on Channel 9: September 18th - September 24th, 2017
Description
Everyone was pretty swamped preparing for Ignite, yet our great hosts, producers and guests still delivered a good batch of new shows, posts and episodes. Here's a select 18 of them...
- Cognitive Services Episode 6 - Document routing & tagging with the Text Analytics & the…
So far in this course, we saw the high level AI concepts and we build a chatbot bound to a LUIS app. We also saw how to take advantage of the Linguistic Analysis API to perform natural search queries against external data sources. In this episode, we will send documents to our chatbot that will automatically tag and route them into a document management system thanks to Text Analytics, Entity Linking & Language Understanding Intelligent Service.
- Super Clock Extreme Gaming Overclockable Laptop from EVGA
We talk with the EVGA product development team about their overclockable laptop the SC15. The laptop is super thin and super fast with some unique features like an IPS 120hz G-Sync display for smooth gaming.
- Microsoft, Facebook, Telxius celebrate the completion of the Marea cable in Virginia
- Project "Honolulu" overview
This video provides an overview on Project "Honolulu". Download the Technical Preview today at http://aka.ms/HonoluluDownload.
- Azure Cosmos DB: Get the Most Out of Provisioned Throughput
Azure Cosmos DB is a globally distributed database with limitless elastic scale. To take advantage of elastic scale, you first need to choose a partition key. Kirill Gavrylyuk stops by Azure Friday to talk with Scott Hanselman about the choice of partition key, and how to use the new metrics charts to troubleshoot a poor partition key choice (e.g., "hot partitions").
For more information, see:
- New Processors from Intel Help Boost Server Performance on Windows Server 2016
Microsoft and Intel discuss the latest Purley product launch from Intel. This major Xeon processor update is bringing large performance gains, greater than 50% memory bandwidth and increased core counts. Watch this video to get the details on why you should be thinking about server upgrades leveraging the latest processor and Windows Server capabilities available.
- Surface Plus, Minecraft, Forza Motorsport 7, and more!
This Week on Windows we're talking about some of the people behind Windows Mixed Reality, showcase a story of how a jewelry designer is using Windows 10 to help the people of El Salvador and we're helping you customize your start screen! Specific topics covered on this week's episode include:
- Making mixed reality
- Ariela
- Surface Plus
- Make Start full screen
- Minecraft better together
- Forza Motorsport 7 demo live + launch trailer
- Ford Hololens B-roll
- Creating CSS Grid
A look at how CSS Grid Layout went from an idea to a reality shipping in all major browsers in 2017.
- Fluent Design features for Fall Creators Update
The Fluent Design System helps you create modern, clean UI that incorporates light, depth, motion, material, and scale. This video shows some of the new controls and features that make it easy enhance your app with Fluent Design.
For more information, check out: aka.ms/design
- Episode 167: Azure Event Grid with Dan Rosanova
We talk with Dan Rosanova about Azure Event Grid. And now Cortana is in your echo.
- HashiCorp Terraform on Azure
Hariharan Jayaraman joins Scott Hanselman to talk about how HashiCorp Terraform provides an easy way to define and deploy cloud infrastructure using HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). This custom language is easy to write and easy to understand, and Hariharan gives you the steps to start using Terraform with Azure.
For more information, see:
- Road to Microsoft Ignite - Keynote Viewing Options
Patch and Switch are on the Road to Microsoft Ignite!
Attending #msignite and trying to decide how you are going to view the Vision Keynote? @PatchandSwitch break down the options and unveil who their guests will be for the "Morning Show" viewing option in Hall E1!
See you at Microsoft Ignite! Orlando, Florida - September 25th - 29th.
- Snack Pack 21: Installing Visual Studio 2017 Preview
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily install Visual Studio Previews, which runs side-by-side the standard install.
Show Links:
- Visual Studio 2017 Preview
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
- Tuesdays with Corey - go TEST Scheduled Maintenance
Corey Sanders, Director of Program Management on the Microsoft Azure Compute team sat down with Ziv Rafalovich - a Senior PM on the Azure Compute team. Ziv shows off our new capabilities around notification and scheduling maintenance on your own timeline.
Note: During September, customers can test the new experience in the US West Central region by creating new VMs in the region, and use this link to the Azure portal: http://aka.ms/plannedmaintenancepreview
- Small Deep Neural Networks - Their Advantages, and Their Design
Deep neural networks (DNNs) have led to significant improvements to the accuracy of machine-learning applications. For many problems, such as object classification and object detection, DNNs have led to levels of accuracy that are acceptable for commercial applications. In other words, thanks to DNNs, an ever-growing range of ML-enabled applications are now ready to be put into commercial use. However, the next hurdle is that many DNN-enabled applications can only achieve their highest value when they are deployed on smartphones or other small, low-wattage, embedded hardware. When deploying DNNs on embedded hardware, there are a number of reasons why small DNN models (i.e. models with few parameters) are either required or strongly recommended. These reasons include:...
- Dream.Build.Play September Update
Andrew Parsons shares the latest updates on the Dream.Build.Play game developer competition. Dream.Build.Play is open to all developers, working solo or in teams of up to seven. Create a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) game for one (or more) of the four categories by December 31, 2017 and you'll get the chance to win cash prizes and show off your game to the world.
