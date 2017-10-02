Last Week on Channel 9: September 25th - October 1st, 2017

The big news of the week was Ignite 2017, where you can catch many of the sessions on demand here, yet still our Channel 9 hosts were hard at it, recording and sharing outstanding content! Here's a select 17 shows, posts, episodes and videos from last week, here on Channel 9.

Project Malmo is an open source AI experimentation platform that supports fundamental AI research. With the platform, Microsoft provides an experimentation environment in which promising approaches can be systematically and easily compared, and that fosters collaboration between researchers. Project Malmo is built on top of Minecraft, which is particularly appealing due to its design; open-ended, collaborative, and creative. Project Malmo particularly focuses on Collaborative AI – developing AI agents that can learn to collaborate with other agents, including humans, to help them achieve their goals. To foster research in this area, Microsoft recently ran the Malmo Collaborative AI Challenge, in which more than 80 teams of students worldwide, competed to develop new algorithms that facilitate collaboration. This demo demonstrates the results of the collaborative AI challenge task and shows selected agents and how new tasks and agents can be easily implemented.

The logics required to support program verification go much beyond the class of decidable logics available today, and beyond the quantifier-free logics supported by SMT solvers today. In particular, when dealing with unbounded structures such as arrays or dynamically manipulated heaps, the current support for automated reasoning falls short of what we desire. The typical ways of dealing with such logics have been through heuristics, and in particular quantifier instantiation heuristics to deal with quantified logics and the so-called natural proof heuristics that employ recursion-unfolding tactics to deal with recursively defined datatypes. We give foundational results that explain the efficacy of heuristics used for dealing with quantified formulas and recursive definitions. We develop a framework for first order logic (FOL) over an uninterpreted combination of background theories. Our central technical result is that systematic term instantiation is *complete* for a fragment of FOL that we call safe.

Hemant Mahawar joins Scott Hanselman to demo the PowerShell experience in Azure Cloud Shell, a browser-based shell experience hosted in the cloud. Now you have the flexibility of choosing the shell experience that best suits the way you work. Azure drive (Azure:) enables you to discover and navigate all Azure resources like file system navigation and provides contextual capabilities such as resource-group scoping for Azure PowerShell cmdlets and a context-sensitive command list.

We talk with ASUS's product team about how they are bringing high-end features, normally reserved for their higher priced laptops, to a well-balanced and affordable gaming laptop.

The IT Showcase team wanders the expo floor at Microsoft Ignite to figure out why, exactly, there's so much excitement in the air. It's electric and ... [spoiler alert]... it's cats. No, seriously. And, of course, much, much more.

Watch as IT pros and leaders reveal their super powers, one by one, on the bustling expo floor at Microsoft Ignite 2017 in Orlando...

Ever wonder what it takes to make a video game? Video games can be made by several hundred people or a single person in a garage and there is a wide variety of skills and talents that come into play. Dive into this talk with Katie Stone Perez to find out a bit more about different types of jobs in Video Game Development and how to get started. At Microsoft, our mission is to enable people and businesses throughout the world to realize their full potential. And helping students engage with technology and explore career opportunities in Technology are paramount to delivering against that goal.

In this episode, Robert is joined by Ed Charbeneau for a discussion on using Angular with ASP.NET Core. Ed shows how to create an Angular app using the new ASP.NET Core project templates [01:45], how to create an Angular app with a Web API backend [20:45] and how to use Angular to build a native iOS and Android app [27:10].

We are back with GoingNative #61, where Steve Carroll talks to Kyle Reed about C++ Core Check rule sets you can enable in Visual Studio to improve the quality of your code. These rules are based on the C++ Core Guidelines introduced several years ago.

This video contains b-roll footage related to Satya Nadella's book 'Hit Refresh,' including speeches spanning his career at Microsoft and footage from a recent trip to the school he attended in India.

Join us as we interview iBuypower about their latest product lineup including the Snowblind display case.

In this episode of Defrag Tools, Chad Beeder is joined by James Pinkerton and Ivette Carreras to introduce a new feature of WinDbg Preview: Time Travel Debugging (TTD).

Beth Pan is a Software Engineer and Content Producer for Microsoft Learning. She was a software engineer at Nationwide Insurance before her life at Microsoft started and graduated from Ohio State University. Learn more about her humble beginnings growing up in rural China and moving to America to follow her dreams of working in tech in the west coast.

The number one United Nations Sustainable Development Goal is to eliminate poverty, leaving nobody behind. Researchers in the United Kingdom are harnessing the large-scale data-processing power of Microsoft Azure to map the location of every person on Earth to provide the accurate population statistics needed to achieve this international humanitarian goal. The WorldPop research team at the University of Southampton, U.K., provides critical data for tracking the UN Sustainable Development Goals by counting every person on Earth, where they are and who they are. The team does this using novel data science techniques and cloud computing to combine large datasets drawn from census, surveys, satellite, GIS and other sources to provide governments and NGOs with extremely detailed spatial and temporal mappings—some with resolutions down to 100 meters square. "The datasets can be so large and complex that it's impractical or impossible to build them on a single workstation," says Andy Tatem, a professor of geography and environment at the University of Southampton and the director of the WorldPop initiative. "But now our researchers are able to cut them down to size with the compute clusters and parallel computing that Microsoft Azure provides."