Last Year On Channel 9: 2016
Download this episode
Description
Now THAT was a year! We asked our Channel 9 Hosts for a few of their Picks of the Year. While it was almost impossible for them to narrow down such an awesome year, with some hair pulling, hemming and hawing and finally tough decisions (and some paper, rock and scissors) here are the top 14 Shows, Posts, Videos and Episodes for 2016 here on Channel 9
This Week on Channel 9 Pick:
Golnaz's Picks:
Kaitlin's Picks:
James Montemagno's (Xamarin Show) Picks
Robert Green's (Visual Studio Toolbox Host) Pick:
Chris Risner's Picks (Cloud Cover Host):
Andrew Richards (Defrag Tools) Pick:
Katie Stone Perez's (LevelUp Host) Pick:
Soumow's Picks:
Larry’s Picks:
- Seth plays against USA Table Tennis Olympian, Erica Wu
- Defrag: We're back with new tools, old tools, partition tips, Hibernate vetoing and more....
Seth’s Pick:
... did you scroll all the way down? Well then you get some bonus content! We added a number of new shows in 2016 as well as hosted a mind-numbing number of great events!
New Shows
Top Events
- Connect(); // 2016
- App Dev on Xbox
- CppCon 2016
- Microsoft Machine Learning & Data Science Summit 2016
- DEVintersection Las Vegas 2016
- PowerShell 10 Year Anniversary
- Xamarin Dev Days Live
- Technical Summit 2016 - connecting.technologies.
- DevDays Latam 2016
Let us know what your favorite video of the year was!
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.