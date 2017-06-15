MSBuild 2017 Revisited: Bots

For the next couple months we're going to revisit Build 2017, each post focusing on different aspects and technologies presented. Not every session will be listed, just a select set, hopefully enough to wet your appetite. All the on-demand sessions can be found and the Channel 9 Build event site.

Bots, bots, bots everywhere... Here's a select 14 of the Bot sessions at Build.

Microsoft Cognitive Services QnA Maker is an easy-to-use API that trains AI to respond to users’ questions in a more natural, conversational way. QnA Maker is a question and answer service with a graphical user interface—meaning you don’t need to be a developer to train, manage, and use it for a wide range of solutions.

Do you want to recommend a news story? Have your interface optimize for its user? Maybe you just wish that when you used machine learning it actually worked in deployment? In all of these cases, you want to make decisions amongst a set of actions based on a context to optimize an outcome. Doing this consistently and effectively requires a system that combines exploration and learning together to adaptively discover performant policies. We have created that system and deployed it several ways with great results. That system can now be used by you, most easily for simple content personalization, but more generally in any system where you have many repeated events where context matters in making a decision and the quality of that decision can be evaluated.

Learn how chat bots enhance the Bing experience and how you can add your custom bots to Bing.

In this session we discuss how you can use Bing and Cognitive Services to enhance your domain and site-specific solutions to best benefit your enterprise.

Come see how we have made it easier for developers to build more intelligent bots and to reach more channels, across all modalities. See the future of building bots with a preview of next Bot Framework release.

The Bing API's in Cognitive Services let you bring the intelligence and knowledge of the planet to your app in just a few lines of code. Join us to learn about the Bing Search APIs, get a sneak peek at the next version of “Search” APIs, and learn how you can leverage these services in conjunction with the Microsoft Bot Framework to build an intelligent assistant. See useful demos, experience the simplicity of calling this code, and get ideas for adding this functionality to your own applications.

Microsoft Cognitive Services Language APIs - Bing Spell Check, Language Understanding, Linguistic Analysis, Text Analytics, Translator and Web LM - can enable your apps to understand language and communicate with people.

Learn about Computer Vision APIs and tools from Microsoft, and how you can embed them in your software solutions. There will be a deep dive into the new Custom Vision service from Microsoft Cognitive Services, a tool for easily building, deploying, and improving an image classifier. We will also disambiguate how to find the right tool for the job across our APIs, services, Cognitive Toolkit. There will be announcements and demos across image classification, face and emotion recognition, OCR, and video services. See powerful demos, experience the simplicity of calling this code, and get ideas for adding this functionality to your own applications.

Why we needed to build an OSS dashboard displaying advanced analytics for Microsoft Bot Framework and how we did it.

Bots can’t replace our human agents, but they can augment the customer service experience. This session explores how we can use a bot to initiate a conversation with a customer, and then hand off context to a human agent.

The best bot is the one that meets the user’s needs, and sometimes that’s just the ability to answer some basic questions. Learn how to quickly create a bot with QnA Maker, a Microsoft Cognitive Service, with just a few lines of code, and enable your knowledge workers to update the knowledge base.

One of the most important skills every bot developer needs is the ability to work with the dialog stack for a seamless conversation and experience for the user. The Node.JS Bot Framework SDK has powerful tools to enable your bot to transition from one dialog to the next, ensuring the correct dialog is executed for user requests. This session covers several strategies for working with dialogs in complex bots.

The Bot Framework enables you to quickly build and publish a bot to engage with users on many of the popular messaging services like Skype, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, and Slack. But to many designers and developers, designing an “app” UI as a conversation in a messaging windows is a new and daunting prospect. In this session, you'll learn how to design a conversational UI that feels as fast, as fluid, and as natural as a messaging conversation between friends, while driving user engagement for your bot.