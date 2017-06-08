MSBuild 2017 Revisited: Windows 10

For the next couple months we're going to revisit Build 2017, each post focusing on different aspects and technologies presented. Not every session will be listed, just a select set, hopefully enough to wet your appetite. All the on-demand sessions can be found and the Channel 9 Build event site.

There's about 110'ish Windows 10 and like sessions. Here's just a select few, just 22 of them...

Join us as we meet with Scott Hunter, Tim Heuer, and Miguel de Icaza to discuss the latest updates around .NET and UWP

In this Channel 9 Live session we meet with Clint Rutkas, Michael Crump, and Matt Lacey to discuss the latest updates on Windows. To find out more about Windows Template Studio, head to https://aka.ms/wts. If you want to install, go to https://aka.ms/wtsinstall.

Microsoft is advancing its design system with Fluent Design to engage users, empower creators, and scale to a new generation of devices and inputs. Come learn about this transformation of the design principles, visuals, and interactions and the opportunity it represents for you. See how Fluent Design is being applied across Windows 10 devices and apps to create beautiful, engaging, and intuitive experiences. Get a sneak peek at the great support for Fluent Design across guidelines, platform, and tools. Join us and other designers, developers, and creators of all kinds as we all become Fluent.

An app with Fluent Design draws you in and makes you want to use it. It’s smooth. It’s effortless. It’s beautiful. In this session, we’ll show you how easy it is to use familiar technologies like XAML and C# to create apps that bring Fluent Design to life on Windows 10 across a range of devices and inputs. We’ll cover the different elements of the design system and how to use the latest controls, animations, effects, and other platform capabilities to captivate your customers. We’ll build an app together showing the source and sharing guidelines, tips, tricks, and other resources. We’ll channel our creative energy, we’ll transcend our medium, and we’ll code a Fluent Design experience.

Come hear how UWP transformed our experience of developing an enterprise grade application for operational policing.

Mixed reality opens up new ways of interacting with the world and working with each other. In this session, we'll describe how we took a traditional analog business process and found new opportunities to deliver value to the national security and public safety community with the Microsoft HoloLens. We will also share some tips and tricks for designing mixed reality experiences and building them in Unity3D that can help developers and designers new to Windows Holographic build high-quality experiences faster.

Cakewalk Sonar is a top music creation and production application for Windows. In this session, learn about the audio, bluetooth, MIDI, and other features Cakewalk has used to light up on Windows 10 from their traditional Win32 app.

Sketchable is a hybrid journal and canvas application that allows users to scribble a note, snap, and edit a picture, or paint a masterpiece using ink. During this session, Sketchable details their integration with the Surface Dial and showcases how they have been able to utilize the new APIs in Windows Creator’s update to provide a more customized user experience using both ink and Dial.

Join Windows NEXT design director for an introduction of universal and Windows design principles and how they’re expressed in the latest versions of desktop apps that come with the Windows Creators Update. Learn how relatable Materials, Lighting, Motion, and Conscious User Interface elements can help you deliver your users not just a product, but an immersive and emotional experience.

Your media is a treasure trove of information. Learn how you can use AI technologies with your videos to improve consumer engagement and extract valuable business insights. Simple APIs streamlines extracting actionable information from videos and dramatically improves your productivity in building applications based on the insights. Explore, deconstruct, and understand the various elements of your video. Enable new forms of content discovery such as search that includes extracting spoken words, faces, characters, and emotions for richer and more relevant recommendations. We also show how you can take advantage of the power of the cloud and rapidly build workflows based on the information in your videos.

Windows 10 provides developer features and services that can yield high-quality and engaging apps that delight users across platforms. At the same time, developers have existing investments in technology and skills that they shouldn't have to abandon in order to move forward. In this session, we explore these new features and capabilities from the perspective of WinForms and WPF .NET developers with an emphasis on being able to move forward incrementally from your existing investments as you see value. Discover the flexibility to enrich your existing apps with Windows 10 features, extend to new platforms with Xamarin, and modernize your DevOps software lifecycle with Mobile Center.

Join this session to hear some of the proven best practices that the most successful Windows Store app publishers use to drive their goals in the Windows Store. This session offers tips for all steps of the app life cycle, including user acquisition and discovery, retention and engagement, and, of course, monetization.

Great user experiences can delight and engage your users, and make them more productive. Innovations in the Windows UI platform in XAML and Visual Layer make creating these experiences easy on Windows. This session shows you how to easily enable these experiences in your apps – be they consumer, enterprise, or line-of-business. We also tease you with what’s in store for Windows UI in the future and how we progressively make the 'possible' even easier.

With the new Windows 10 Creators Update, .NET Standard, and changes to NuGet, there is a lot going on in the world of .NET Windows development. We made this session to keep you up to date with the new tools for UWP development. Improvements have been made all around - from installation and getting started, all the way to tools that help you test and publish your apps. Along the way we show you tips and tricks to accelerate your Windows app development.

With Windows 10 IoT Core we have made it so anyone can build and commercialize things—intelligent, connected devices—with apps. In this session, entrepreneurs, product owners and developers learn how to create IoT solutions with Windows IoT Core. We detail the path to commercialization and how to prototype, configure, deploy, manage, and sunset your devices. Learn how to harness enterprise-grade scalable OS updates and application servicing. We go in-depth on how to defend against modern security threats and how to lock down your devices from physical and remote attacks. Developers learn how they can be productive utilizing familiar tools and languages to rapidly build solutions and how to leverage the new capabilities of RS2.

This talk covers the various tooling and workflow optimizations Unity supports for targeting both Microsoft HoloLens and the new Windows Mixed Reality HMDs. We explore how Simulation and Remoting works (allowing developers to work on HoloLens either without HW or ability to stream play mode to HW to greatly reduce iteration times) and then expand into the new ability to simply hit Play in editor and see content on a tethered HMD (including fully working input). These tools are used and discussed while covering some of the fundamentals of creating MR content in Unity.

Ink is a powerful medium with growing integration opportunities for Windows applications and devices. It’s easy to integrate ink in to your application and harness the power of Smart Ink to add compelling experiences that go beyond pen and paper with ink analysis, handwriting, and shape recognition via the Windows Ink platform. Surface Dial enables natural multi-modal interactions that keep your ink users in their work flow. From integrated Dial support with built-in XAML controls to custom experiences using the RadialController API, the platform provides the flexibility to integrate a broad set of experiences in to any application.

Games remain the most popular and most lucrative type of app you can build today, but are also often one of the most complex to get right. Microsoft has set the stage for a great developer experience with improvements in existing technology performance, and the addition of new features like Game Mode and the Xbox Live Creators Program. Learn the latest about UWP game development, including specific best practices based on real world experiences and see how Microsoft supports you to build your first game and publish through Universal Windows Platform, for Windows, Xbox, and beyond.

The XAML platform was always built with extensibility in mind. In this session, the speakers cover the process of building custom and reusable controls by extending existing controls or building them from scratch. You will be able to build controls that work great on any device with any input modality, are fully designer aware, theme aware and accessible, and can be packaged for distribution or contributed to open source libraries such as the Progress UI for UWP library or the UWP Community Toolkit.

When you go to start your next development project for the desktop, start with UWP! Why? Fair question! Well, you probably already know UWP supports amazing features like notifications, adaptive layout, and controls customization, but did you know UWP supports multiple window instances? How about drag-and-drop, compact overlay, and app streaming? And, even more is coming in future updates like file access improvements, command line and console support, and a lot more! Come to this session to learn practical tips, tricks, and secrets about UWP you can use in your next app. Come build the future with us using UWP!

Learn how the latest Windows 10 platform and tooling improvements make it easy to use the Universal Windows deployment technology for your desktop applications, modernize them with Windows 10 features, and migrate them to the Universal Windows Platform. Distribute and monetize your Delphi, Electron, MFC, Winforms, or WPF apps with the Windows Store. Take advantage of new Windows 10 features like Cortana and Live Tiles in your apps while still maintaining Windows 7 compatibility in your code base. We also cover how you can keep utilizing your existing Win32 code investments while migrating to the Universal Windows Platform.