Douglas Crockford, Alex Russell and Joseph Smarr: On the Past, Present and Future of JavaScript

JavaScript is a massively popular language. Programs written in JavaScript can be deployed to more users and more machines than any other language given the prominence of script-enabled web browsers and web surfing. Yet the language hasn’t evolved since the spec was signed off in 1999. Why?

At MIX08, we were lucky enough to get three of the world’s top JavaScript experts to talk to us about the future of the language, the “Zen” of JavaScript, and tips and tricks on performance and management of large JavaScript projects.



Douglas Crockford is the guy who first identified and evangelized some of the techniques like closures and lambdas that are now mainstays of JavaScript ninjas. He works at Yahoo! on JavaScript frameworks including the widely-use JavaScript toolkit in YUI. Alex Russell is the creator of the popular Dojo Toolkit for JavaScript, and heavily involved in pushing improvements across the various runtimes. Joseph Smarr is chief architect and employee #1 at Plaxo, and is a well-known expert on JavaScript best practices – you can see the talks he gave at Mozilla and Yahoo! on JavaScript performance.



Enjoy!



Low res file here.