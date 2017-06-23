Imagine Cup 15th Anniversary

Imagine Cup is all about innovation, transformation and what comes next. Through Imagine Cup, Microsoft provides student developers with the opportunity to mold the world of tomorrow in their eyes by combining their ideas with the power of technology. The next big thing could come from you. Facebook and Twitter started as student projects. Your ideas could be next. The Imagine Cup is here to help you take the first steps. It's a global contest for the most original student applications, games, and solutions and the winning team will take home $100,000 (US).



Watch with the world on July 27th as the top student team wins over $200,000 in prizes! http://imagine.microsoft.com