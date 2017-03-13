Sign in to queue
MVP: Office Development

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for Bot Developers with LUIS

Play Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for Bot Developers with LUIS

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligence Service) is a great way for Bot Developers to add Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their bots.

This introduction to LUIS focuses on how to get something up and running quickly that's usable, rather than going into every feature that LUIS has. It can be used by developers of Skype for Business bots, Bot Framework bots, even developers building solutions on other bot platforms.

Tags:

Skype, AI, bot framework, bot framework

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents