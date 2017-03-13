Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for Bot Developers with LUIS
LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligence Service) is a great way for Bot Developers to add Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their bots.
This introduction to LUIS focuses on how to get something up and running quickly that's usable, rather than going into every feature that LUIS has. It can be used by developers of Skype for Business bots, Bot Framework bots, even developers building solutions on other bot platforms.
