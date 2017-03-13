Sign in to queue
Microsoft Azure Notification Hub with UWP and Xamarin

This video will show you how to use Microsoft Azure Notification Hub to send push notifications to Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.iOS and UWP applications.

You can find source code for application projects on my GitHub:

https://github.com/Daniel-Krzyczkowski/MicrosoftAzure/tree/master/AzurePush

Microsoft Azure Platform, Push Notifcation, Xamarin, UWP apps

