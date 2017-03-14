Release Management with Team Services
Learn the fundamentals of Release Management, how it relates to DevOps, and benefits it and continuous deployment bring to any organization. More specifically, I will present an overview of Release Management. I will also cover what Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Services are. We will look at the new Cross-Platform build system, discuss DevOps practices, and benefits of Release Management. Walk away with the knowledge you need to get started with Release Management Team Services.
