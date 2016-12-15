Bootstrapping an Angular 2 Application in Visual Studio Code using Yeoman
Angular 2 has dramatically changed the way Angular applications are built and this requires you to rethink the way you build Angular applications. When creating an Angular 2 course on edX.org (https://www.edx.org/course/developing-dynamic-web-applications-microsoft-dev216x), I decided very early that I will teach the course using Yeoman generators and Visual Studio Code so that it is open to everyone. In this video, I will show you how to get started using the same Angular 2 generator for Yeoman.
Try the generator yourself:
npm install generator-start-angular yo start-angular yo start-angular --bootstrap
View the repository:
https://github.com/seesharprun/generator-start-angular
