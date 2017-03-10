Sign in to queue
Running SAP on Azure reduces costs and increases scale

Ryan Gaukroger, Senior Product Marketing Manager, talks with Hans Reutter, Principal Service Engineering Manager in Microsoft IT, about how and why we moved our SAP environment to Microsoft Azure. Hans explains how SAP in the cloud has reduced costs and improved the flexibility and scalability of our environment, and he shares best practices for organizations who want to move to Azure.

Microsoft Azure Platform, migration

