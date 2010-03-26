Channel 9 Live at MIX10: Javascript Panel with Douglas Crockford, John Resig & Erik Meijer
Description
This is the first time that this particular collection of experts have shared the stage to discuss what has become the most popular - and least popular - programming language in the world (to quote Crockford, who knows better than anybody else…).
Topics discussed include the history and future of jQuery, how JavaScript is actually used in the real world (is it only used in web pages?), ES5 (the latest version of ECMAScript), JS performance (how fast is fast enough?), how the language is evolving (what’s Crockford up to these days) and much more.
If you’re a JS enthusiast, then this is definitely for you!
Recorded live as part of Channel 9 Live at MIX10
The Discussion
This was freaking awesome! Watching it, rather than moderating/anchoring it, was a true joy (anchoring was also fun, of course, but I wasn't able to to digest it all like I just did...).
Thanks so much Doug, Erik and John!
I'm really looking forward to this one ... I'm downloading now ... Doug Crockford is the Anders of Javascript ... or maybe the Master Yoda of Javascript ... since he was formerly at Lucasfilm ... more prominent than even the creator of the language! Personally, I wish MS had embraced YUI rather than JQuery .... but JQuery is veryy cool too!
Me too i really wished MS took YUI rather than Jquery, very cool especially if vwd 2010 could support YUI3.1 intelisence, tried not really, thanks for these video totally cool
This was great. I got to see part of this live. I am glad I was able to see the whole thing in context.
