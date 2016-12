Channel 9 Live at MIX10: Javascript Panel with Douglas Crockford, John Resig & Erik Meijer

JavaScript language designer and historian Douglas Crockford joins language designer Erik Meijer and jQuery creator John Resig to discuss JavaScript and web programming.This is the first time that this particular collection of experts have shared the stage to discuss what has become the most popular - and least popular - programming language in the world (to quote Crockford, who knows better than anybody else…).Topics discussed include the history and future of jQuery, how JavaScript is actually used in the real world (is it only used in web pages?), ES5 (the latest version of ECMAScript), JS performance (how fast is fast enough?), how the language is evolving (what’s Crockford up to these days) and much more.If you’re a JS enthusiast, then this is definitely for you!