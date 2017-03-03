Adding a Content Script to your Edge Extension
Learn how to make an extension that runs scripts in the context of specified webpages.
These scripts, known as content scripts, have the added ability to use a subset of extension APIs and communicate with background scripts. To learn more, go to http://aka.ms/EdgeContentScript.
To see the source code for this extension and other samples, checkout the extensions demos repo.
