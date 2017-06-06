Building a Pet Recognition Door Using Windows 10 IoT Core

With Windows 10 IoT Core, you can build devices to power your purrrrfect world. Build a Pet Recognition Door by connecting a webcam, infrared motion sensor, servo motors, and OpenCV facial recognition on a Minnowboard Max running Windows IoT Core. This Pet Recognition Door will let your pet come and go, while keeping unwelcome critters from paying you an unexpected visit. Are you feline ready to start creating?

Check out the project at http://aka.ms/IoTPetDoor

