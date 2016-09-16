Maps and Sets in JavaScript ES2015
In this video written by John-David Dalton, you'll learn about maps and sets in JavaScript ES2015, which are new structures to store data that are simpler and less error prone than plain objects. Microsoft Edge lets you take full advantage of these language features, letting you write more expressive, more robust code. You can read more about maps and sets at http://aka.ms/MapsSets.
