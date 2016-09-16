Sign in to queue
One Dev Minute

Maps and Sets in JavaScript ES2015

Play Maps and Sets in JavaScript ES2015

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this video written by John-David Dalton, you'll learn about maps and sets in JavaScript ES2015, which are new structures to store data that are simpler and less error prone than plain objects. Microsoft Edge lets you take full advantage of these language features,  letting you write more expressive, more robust code.  You can read more about maps and sets at http://aka.ms/MapsSets.

Tags:

Application Development, Developer Tools, Developer Resources, Development, JavaScript, Windows, Windows 10, Microsoft Edge

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Comments closed

    Comments have been closed since this content was published more than 30 days ago, but if you'd like to continue the conversation, please create a new thread in our Forums, or Contact Us and let us know.