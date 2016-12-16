Hashicorp with Azure
Download this episode
Description
In 2012, Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar could not find the toolset for distributed infrastructure provisioning and security that they could fall in love with, so they created it and HashiCorp was born. In this episode, Armon, the co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp, joins John Gossman, Architect on Azure Core team at Microsoft, to talk about the current state of the DevOps space and the Hashicorp tooling for provisioning infrastructure into the cloud. They also touch on the trends they currently see in the industry and finish up with some pointers for getting started with your journey towards the next generation infrastructure deployment.
Links
Packer with Azure Documentation
Terraform with Azure Documentation
Getting Started with Terraform for Azure
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.