An Introduction to Blockchain with Mark Russinovich
Description
Blockchain is an interesting technology that I wish I understood better. I reached out to Mark in order to get a better handle on the technology and why it might be useful in a business setting. In this video Mark explains the basic building blocks of blockchain. The discussion included transactions, blocks, and hashes and how these fundamentals could be used to create a distributed ledger. Would love your thoughts!
The Discussion
Not a troll question. From the explanation on the video, which one came out first? Transactions or a Block?
Good one . Well presented, I like the way Seth asks questions and Mark kept it simple.
Great video. I would like to see more about Smart Contracts and how assets can be transferred using them (what kinds of assets can be transferred, i.e.) and also more understanding of gas with Ethereum (is it just another cryptocurrency?). Definitely a great start though.
Good. Informative. Solves the puzzle.
It was good in general. But I would like to hear more about proof of stake as compared to proof of work. The blockchain described in this video, and the one used for bitcoin, is secured by proof of work which involves solving an arbitrary puzzle that serves no real purpose. Isn't there a better way? Isn't it a big waste of resources for a bunch of hardware to try and solve this puzzle? And as the stakes get higher and higher, because the mining hardware is getting more and more sophisticated and expensive, security is getting lower and lower because mining is being concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. It seems obvious that proof of stake is the future. What am I missing here?
@mbcalvin: I agree, it was a little confusing as presented. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency that can be used like any other cryptocurrency: traded, held in a wallet, exchanged for fiat or other crypto.
But it also can be used as gas to pay for running the operations of a smart contract.
Great intro, love the algorthimes behind "the chain". It's not all about the digital currencies, to be even "smarter" one might track alot more in the blockchain. When you trade something someone might be interested in the chain and especially the delivery source. With the clouds you can store alot more, but you might be interested in the chain also when it's out of the traditional systems some decades or centuries from now.
https://www.wired.com/2017/05/curious-plan-save-environment-blockchain/
https://www.hyperledger.org/projects/sawtooth/seafood-case-study
https://youtu.be/SV0KXBxSoio
Just love the Coco frm and also the Intel SGX approche: faster processing and even smarter storeing and handling private keys.
https://youtu.be/8s6JMmGJ-dY
https://software.intel.com/en-us/sgx
Even in the wood trading industry it's far more intelligent to upgrade the paper certificates ...