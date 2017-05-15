Building Single-Page Applications with ASP.NET Core
Download this episode
Description
I had the privilege of spending some time with Steve Sanderson while he was on a brief stint on the Redmond Campus. In this video we took a look at the ASP.NET Core templates for Angular, React, and others. Some of the interesting features of the templates include hot module replacement (HMR), server-side pre-rendering, and production builds.
Some useful links:
Enjoy!
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.