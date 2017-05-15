Sign in to queue
Building Single-Page Applications with ASP.NET Core

I had the privilege of spending some time with Steve Sanderson while he was on a brief stint on the Redmond Campus. In this video we took a look at the ASP.NET Core templates for Angular, React, and others. Some of the interesting features of the templates include hot module replacement (HMR), server-side pre-rendering, and production builds.

Some useful links:

Enjoy!

Tags:

ASP.NET, JavaScript, Lumia, react-js

