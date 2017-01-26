Getting started with the Azure Analysis Services Preview
Download this episode
Description
Josh Caplan shows how to get started with the preview of Azure Analysis Services, which is built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. With Azure Analysis Services you can host semantic data models in the cloud. Users in your organization can then connect to your data models using tools like Excel, Power BI, and many others to create reports and perform ad-hoc data analysis.
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.