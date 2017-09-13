Inside Coco Framework, the Foundation of Blockchain for Enterprise with Mark Russinovich
Description
In a previous video I had the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of blockchain. In this entry I was able to spend more time with Mark discussing the Coco Framework. This frameworks is designed to ameliorate some of the challenges of working with blockchain in a business environment. Some of the main areas of improvement include:
- Privacy,
- Governance, and
- Speed
It was a fascinating discussion! Would love your thoughts.