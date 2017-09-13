Seth Juarez

Inside Coco Framework, the Foundation of Blockchain for Enterprise with Mark Russinovich

In a previous video I had the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of blockchain. In this entry I was able to spend more time with Mark discussing the Coco Framework. This frameworks is designed to ameliorate some of the challenges of working with blockchain in a business environment. Some of the main areas of improvement include:

  • Privacy,
  • Governance, and
  • Speed

It was a fascinating discussion! Would love your thoughts.

blockchain

