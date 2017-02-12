Interactive Development in C#
In this session we demonstrate how C# developers can make their workflow more efficient by employing interactive development tools and techniques: C# scripting and interactive, Edit and Continue, and Live Unit Testing.
Roslyn project repo: https://github.com/dotnet/roslyn
Scripting API Samples: https://github.com/dotnet/roslyn/wiki/Scripting-API-Samples
The state of Edit and Continue: https://github.com/dotnet/roslyn/wiki/EnC-Supported-Edits
